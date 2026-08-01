Silver Soar: Praveen Chithravel Leaps to Podium Glory At Commonwealth Games 2026

Praveen Chithravel won the men's triple jump silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
The national record holder from Tamil Nadu bounced back from a slow start to edge out the competition
His Glasgow silver adds to a stellar resume featuring medals at the Asian Games, Asian Indoor Championships, and World University Games
Praveen Chithravel secured a brilliant silver medal in the men's triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, anchoring a memorable double podium finish for India alongside compatriot Selva Prabhu Thirumaran.
In a high-quality and fiercely contested final, Praveen displayed immense composure and consistent progression to overcome a slow start. Initially standing fifth after the opening three rounds following a modest 16.05m opening leap, a 15.64m second attempt, and a 16.31m effort in the third round, he shifted gears when it mattered most.
On his fourth attempt, Praveen launched a stellar jump of 16.58m to rocket up the standings. He backed this up with a 16.40m leap on his fifth try before closing out his series with a foul on his final attempt, a minor blemish that did nothing to alter his grip on the podium.
The battle for the top spot went down to the wire, with Jamaica's Jordan Scott ultimately clinching the gold medal with a best effort of 16.72m, edging out Praveen by just 14 centimetres. Praveen's silver-medal-winning performance in Glasgow marked a sweet redemption and a major upgrade from the previous edition in Birmingham, where he had narrowly missed out on a medal by a agonizing three centimetres.
His series of jumps demonstrated exceptional technical resilience under pressure, allowing him to successfully stave off international competitors and hold firm in second place as compatriot Selva Prabhu secured the bronze with a 16.52m jump.
Who Is Praveen Chithravel?
Praveen Chithravel hails from a village in Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu. Under the guidance of coach Indira Suresh at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's Centre of Excellence in Chennai, he developed into one of India's most promising horizontal jumpers.
Training in Nagercoil, Praveen created history by winning the bronze medal in the men's triple jump at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, becoming India's first medallist in the event at the Youth Olympics. His stellar performances earned him vital support from JSW Sports, enabling him to train at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary.
Over the years, Praveen has established himself as a stalwart on the international stage, highlighted by a silver medal and a national indoor record of 16.98m at the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana. He subsequently shattered the outdoor Indian national record with a phenomenal 17.37m leap and claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Having represented India at the Paris Olympic Games and the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024, alongside silver medals at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships and FISU World University Games, Praveen remains India's national record holder in the men's triple jump. His rigorous training and international exposure—bolstered by government interventions, TOPS funding of ₹20,74,310/-, and ACTC support of ₹13,41,086/- during the CWG cycle—culminated in his glorious silver-medal triumph in Glasgow.