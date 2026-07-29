Striding Into History: Gulveer Singh Shatters Barriers With Silver Medal In Commonwealth Games And Conquers Glasgow

Gulveer Singh secured a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
This is India's first-ever podium finish in the event
Overcoming challenging rain-soaked conditions, he executed a brilliant tactical race and clocked 27:49.78
Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh scripted history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by securing a magnificent silver medal in the men's 10,000m final, marking India's first-ever podium finish in the event.
Competing in challenging rain-soaked conditions on the track, Gulveer adopted a composed and highly tactical approach throughout the gruelling 25-lap race. He remained comfortably tucked within the leading pack for the majority of the contest, conserving his energy while closely tracking the frontrunners.
Positioned smartly near the sharp end of the group as the laps wound down, the national record holder unleashed a stunning burst of speed and a powerful finishing kick in the closing stages. Clocking a brilliant time of 27:49.78, he surged past competitors to finish second behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who took home the gold, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man claimed the bronze.
This stellar performance not only culminated in a historic silver but also ended India's long-standing wait for success in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.
To capture the true magnitude of Gulveer's achievement, this silver medal stands as a monumental milestone, representing India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
While Indian distance runners have steadily made their presence felt on the continental stage, a podium finish in this grueling tactical event at a multi-sport global showcase had remained elusive.
By breaking that barrier against a world-class field, Gulveer not only cemented his status as India's premier endurance athlete but also redefined the ceiling for long-distance running in the country, turning years of domestic dominance and record-shattering performances into a historic breakthrough on the international stage.
Who Is Gulveer Singh?
Gulveer Singh is one of India's greatest-ever long-distance runners and a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. Born in Sirsa village, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, his running journey began on village roads and farmland trails as he prepared for recruitment into the Indian Army.
After joining The Grenadiers Regiment in 2018, he steadily rose through the ranks of Indian athletics to become the country's premier distance runner.
He made his international breakthrough with a bronze medal in the 5000m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and followed it with a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games. Gulveer reached new heights in 2025 by winning double gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, establishing himself as Asia's leading long-distance runner.
A prolific record-breaker, he holds the Indian national records in the 5000m, 10,000m, one mile, and half marathon. In 2025, he became the first Indian to run a sub-4-minute mile, clocking 3:55.63, and the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under 60 minutes with a time of 59:42.
He also created history by running 12:59.77 for 5000m indoors, becoming the first Asian athlete to break the 13-minute barrier and setting a new Asian record.
Training regularly at the high-performance centre in Colorado Springs, Gulveer has emerged as a trailblazer for Indian distance running. His achievements have elevated India's presence on the global distance-running stage and established him as one of the country's strongest medal prospects at major international championships.