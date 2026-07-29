Heavy Metal, Hard-Won Glory: Harjinder Kaur Secures Inspiring Silver At Commonwealth Games

Her sporting journey began late and unexpectedly. Harjinder was initially a passionate Kabaddi player, training as a raider and even cycling five kilometers daily just to practice. It was only in 2016, at the age of 20, that her life changed at Punjabi University in Patiala. Competing in the women's 69 kg and 71 kg weight categories, she won her first medal at the Inter-University Championships, followed by a state title in 2017.