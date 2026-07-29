Heavy Metal, Hard-Won Glory: Harjinder Kaur Secures Inspiring Silver At Commonwealth Games

Harjinder Kaur claimed a brilliant silver medal in the women's 69kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Canadian powerhouse Charlotte Simoneau bulldozed to gold, breaking the short-lived Games Record with a 240kg lift
Rising from humble roots and a late switch from Kabaddi, Harjinder cemented her status as an Indian weightlifting stalwart
Indian weightlifter Harjinder Kaur delivered a sensational campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, capturing a hard-fought silver medal in the women's 69kg competition with a combined total of 227kg.
Improving upon her bronze-winning performance from Birmingham in the higher weight division, Harjinder seized her moment on the podium despite a competitive and high-pressure field.
Her path to silver included a historic, record-breaking moment when she successfully cleared a 123kg clean and jerk, setting a new Games Record and pushing her overall weight to stellar heights.
Although a DNF from a key rival opened an unexpected window, the Indian lifter capitalized brilliantly, finishing behind only Canada's Charlotte Simoneau to cement her remarkable consistency and resilience on the international weightlifting stage.
Charlotte Simoneau bulldozed her way to the gold medal in commanding fashion, completely rewriting the record books by shattering the very Games Record Harjinder had just set. The Canadian powerhouse delivered a flawless and dominant performance on the platform, hoisting a staggering total lift of 240kg to outclass the field and leave her competitors in her wake.
Who Is Harjinder Kaur?
Harjinder Kaur was born on 14 October 1996 into a modest, landless farming family in Mehas village near Nabha, Punjab. Growing up in a single-room house, she faced severe financial constraints, as her father struggled to afford basic training expenses. Despite these hurdles, her rural upbringing laid the foundation for her athletic success.
For hours each day, she manually operated a heavy chaff-cutting machine (toka) to prepare cattle fodder. This grueling manual labor unintentionally built exceptional upper-body strength and muscular power, which later became her biggest asset on the lifting platform.
Her sporting journey began late and unexpectedly. Harjinder was initially a passionate Kabaddi player, training as a raider and even cycling five kilometers daily just to practice. It was only in 2016, at the age of 20, that her life changed at Punjabi University in Patiala. Competing in the women's 69 kg and 71 kg weight categories, she won her first medal at the Inter-University Championships, followed by a state title in 2017.
Her international breakthrough came in 2021 with a Commonwealth Championship silver, followed by a historic bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Locally, she dominated the 2024 National Championships, setting three national records in the 71 kg class with a 223 kg total lift. Training regularly at the National Coaching Camp at NSNIS, Patiala, Harjinder continues to be a monumental powerhouse for Indian weightlifting.