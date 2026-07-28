Kapil Pokhariya Vs Robert McNulty LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Pugilist Looks To Carry On Medal Run

Welcome to the live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2026 as India's Kapil Pokhariya steps into a high-stakes Men's 90kg quarterfinal showdown at the SEC Centre, locking horns with Scotland's local favorite Robert McNulty. Fresh off a stellar silver-medal performance at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix and a National Games gold, Pokhariya carries a reputation for heavy-handed resilience and tactical discipline into his maiden Commonwealth Games campaign. However, he faces a monumental test against McNulty, who commands strong backing from the home crowd and enters the ring as one of the division's pacesetters. With a coveted spot in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal within touching distance, expect a fierce tactical battle as Pokhariya looks to silence the partisan Glasgow crowd and punch his ticket to the next round.

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29 Jul 2026, 01:20:18 am IST Kapil Pokhariya Vs Robert McNulty Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer In Form Kapil Pokhariya heads into his recent campaign carrying strong momentum and a reputation for heavy-handed resilience. The Indian men's 90kg cruiserweight boxer has enjoyed a sharp upward trajectory on the international and domestic circuits, highlighted by a stellar gold medal at the National Games followed by an impressive silver medal performance at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix in the Czech Republic. Built on a foundation of powerful punching, physical toughness, and disciplined tactical execution, Pokhariya's steady rise through the ranks has firmly established him as one of the country's most reliable competitors as he steps onto the major multi-sport stage.