Kapil Pokhariya Vs Robert McNulty LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Pugilist Looks To Carry On Medal Run

Kapil Pokhariya Vs Robert McNulty Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxer In Form
Kapil Pokhariya heads into his recent campaign carrying strong momentum and a reputation for heavy-handed resilience. The Indian men's 90kg cruiserweight boxer has enjoyed a sharp upward trajectory on the international and domestic circuits, highlighted by a stellar gold medal at the National Games followed by an impressive silver medal performance at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix in the Czech Republic. Built on a foundation of powerful punching, physical toughness, and disciplined tactical execution, Pokhariya's steady rise through the ranks has firmly established him as one of the country's most reliable competitors as he steps onto the major multi-sport stage.
Kapil Pokhariya Vs Robert McNulty Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Kapil Pokhariya takes centre stage in the men's 90kg quarterfinal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.