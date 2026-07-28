Harjinder Kaur LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Gains Momentum As She Racks Up Weight

Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Gathers Momentum
The pressure intensifies on the platform as Australia’s Nya Phebe Hayman successfully secures 97kg on her first attempt, closely matched by Mauritius' Ketty Lent, who muscles out a clutch 97kg on her final lift. Scotland’s Madeline Rosher joins the mix at 97kg, redeeming herself on her final attempt after enduring two earlier failures at that weight.
With the bar reset and the leaderboard shifting, Harjinder Kaur steps forward looking to leapfrog the pack. She calls for 99kg—matching her lifetime best.
Harjinder goes for 99kg... and she nails it! Sensational. The Indian lifter powers through with supreme confidence, securing the weight to vault herself straight into the lead. For now.
Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Success In First Attempt
With a determined grunt, Harjinder Kaur steps up to the loaded barbell. She sets her grip, locks her core, and dives under with immense focus.
The bar goes for 96kg... and she nails the lift. Quite smooth as she lifts it high, and rises from the squat without any stumbles, securing a picture-perfect execution that electrifies the arena and keeps her firmly in the hunt for the podium.
Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Stays Well-Positioned
The stage is set for Harjinder Kaur in the women's 69kg event, where she is slated to open with a 95kg snatch and a 120kg clean and jerk. Early start-list indications place her right in the thick of the medal hunt: she shares a 95kg snatch opener with two other lifters (who have both declared 115kg in the clean and jerk), while a pair of competitors lead the field with 100kg snatch openers alongside matching 120kg clean and jerk entries. If these declarations hold true, Harjinder is well-positioned to battle fiercely for a podium finish.
Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Carrying Solid Form
Harjinder Kaur enters this stage carrying encouraging momentum from her recent continental outings. The 29-year-old experienced weightlifter delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, where she clinched a bronze medal in the snatch section of the women's 69kg event with a solid 96kg lift, eventually finishing a close fourth overall with a combined total of 217kg. Building on her personal-best total of 222kg set previously at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Kaur’s consistent technique and ability to execute under pressure place her among the top contenders to watch in the final.
Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog as India's Harjinder Kaur take centre stage in the women's 69kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay with us for live updates, lift-by-lift action, results and all the key moments from Glasgow.