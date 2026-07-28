Harjinder Kaur LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Gains Momentum As She Racks Up Weight

Welcome to live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as India’s seasoned weightlifter Harjinder Kaur steps onto the platform for the Women's 69kg Final. The 29-year-old athlete heads into this high-stakes medal event with formidable momentum. Having famously transitioned from her previous weight class to secure a stellar bronze medal with a personal-best total of 222kg at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, followed by another impressive podium finish at the Asian Championships, Kaur has proven her mettle among elite international lifters. Known for her composure under pressure and exceptional strength in the clean and jerk, the gritty competitor from Punjab is primed to deliver another tactical and powerful performance. As fierce rivals battle it out pound for pound on the platform, all eyes will be on Kaur to see if her trademark resilience can steer her onto the podium once again

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28 Jul 2026, 11:51:28 pm IST Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Gathers Momentum The pressure intensifies on the platform as Australia’s Nya Phebe Hayman successfully secures 97kg on her first attempt, closely matched by Mauritius' Ketty Lent, who muscles out a clutch 97kg on her final lift. Scotland’s Madeline Rosher joins the mix at 97kg, redeeming herself on her final attempt after enduring two earlier failures at that weight. With the bar reset and the leaderboard shifting, Harjinder Kaur steps forward looking to leapfrog the pack. She calls for 99kg—matching her lifetime best. Harjinder goes for 99kg... and she nails it! Sensational. The Indian lifter powers through with supreme confidence, securing the weight to vault herself straight into the lead. For now.

28 Jul 2026, 11:38:15 pm IST Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Success In First Attempt With a determined grunt, Harjinder Kaur steps up to the loaded barbell. She sets her grip, locks her core, and dives under with immense focus. The bar goes for 96kg... and she nails the lift. Quite smooth as she lifts it high, and rises from the squat without any stumbles, securing a picture-perfect execution that electrifies the arena and keeps her firmly in the hunt for the podium.

28 Jul 2026, 11:11:41 pm IST Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Stays Well-Positioned The stage is set for Harjinder Kaur in the women's 69kg event, where she is slated to open with a 95kg snatch and a 120kg clean and jerk. Early start-list indications place her right in the thick of the medal hunt: she shares a 95kg snatch opener with two other lifters (who have both declared 115kg in the clean and jerk), while a pair of competitors lead the field with 100kg snatch openers alongside matching 120kg clean and jerk entries. If these declarations hold true, Harjinder is well-positioned to battle fiercely for a podium finish.

28 Jul 2026, 11:07:33 pm IST Harjinder Kaur Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Weightlifter Carrying Solid Form Harjinder Kaur enters this stage carrying encouraging momentum from her recent continental outings. The 29-year-old experienced weightlifter delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, where she clinched a bronze medal in the snatch section of the women's 69kg event with a solid 96kg lift, eventually finishing a close fourth overall with a combined total of 217kg. Building on her personal-best total of 222kg set previously at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Kaur’s consistent technique and ability to execute under pressure place her among the top contenders to watch in the final.