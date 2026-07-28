'Defender Of Rapists Now India's Education Minister': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Pralhad Joshi's Appointment

Rahul Gandhi attacked Pralhad Joshi’s appointment as Education Minister over his past remarks.
He accused the BJP of choosing someone who had defended Bilkis Bano convicts.
Priyanka Gandhi echoed the criticism in Lok Sabha, triggering protests from Treasury benches.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the government over Pralhad Joshi’s appointment as Education Minister, alleging that the Centre has appointed someone who had "defended rapist", referring to Joshi's comment on Bilkis Bano convicts.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Gandhi questioned the government’s choice at a time when students had been protesting over examination irregularities and demanding accountability from the Education Ministry.
“After all these young people were protesting about the education system, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the filthiest kind of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection,” Gandhi said.
His remarks came amid Opposition protests over the alleged use of pellet guns during police action against students demonstrating over the NEET paper leak.
Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to hand Joshi the Education portfolio, Gandhi added, “That is the Education Minister of India today. It's a strange reaction from the Prime Minister to have so many people in his Cabinet. He could have chosen any one of them, but he chose a person who protects rapists.”
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Joshi In Lok Sabha
The controversy also reached the floor of the Lok Sabha, where Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Joshi’s appointment while raising concerns over examination irregularities and the government’s handling of student protests.
“The Prime Minister appointed a new Education Minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman...” Priyanka Gandhi said.
She also said thousands of young people had peacefully taken to the streets to demand accountability from the government over problems in the examination system.
Her comments triggered objections from the Treasury benches, with Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju accusing her of making personal allegations and spreading misinformation.
Rijiju Demands Apology, Seeks Expunging Of Remarks
Rijiju said Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks amounted to “character assassination” and urged that the comments be removed from the parliamentary record.
“When Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was speaking earlier, she was interrupted in the House. We have faced such interruptions in the past. But today, we are listening peacefully. However, the remarks made by her amounted to character assassination, and we did not expect such language from her,” Rijiju said.
“The objectionable remarks made by her should be expunged from the records. Secondly, such language should not be used... She is a senior leader of her party, though she has been elected for the first time. She should speak responsibly. If she cannot maintain the dignity of the House, then I believe she should apologise to the House,” he added.
Why Congress Is Targeting Pralhad Joshi?
The Congress criticism centres on Joshi’s earlier comments concerning the release of 11 men convicted of raping Bilkis Bano and killing members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Joshi, a five-time Lok Sabha MP and senior member of the Modi Cabinet, was Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister when the convicts were granted remission.
Joshi had said the convicts had spent “quite some time” in prison and that provisions existed under the law for their release.
“When the government and the concerned people have taken the decision, I don't find anything wrong in it as it is a process of law,” he had told NDTV.
The Supreme Court later quashed the remission granted to the 11 convicts in January 2024, holding that the Gujarat government was not the appropriate authority to decide their applications.
Joshi Gets Education Portfolio After Pradhan’s Exit
The political confrontation comes after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following weeks of protests over examination paper leaks.
Pradhan, who had held the portfolio since 2021, stepped down on Saturday after protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. His resignation had been among the protesters’ principal demands.
The CJP called off its agitation hours after Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Modi.
The Centre subsequently announced that Joshi, who also holds the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios, would take additional charge of the Education Ministry.