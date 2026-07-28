Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On Mekedatu Project

On the CWDT Award, Vijay noted that the Supreme Court had upheld Clause XVIII, which permits states to regulate water within their territories only in accordance with the Tribunal’s directions. Any project capable of affecting the regulated flow of the Cauvery must therefore be examined for consistency with the Award. He also cited the Tribunal’s observations on Kerala’s Pambar Hydroelectric Project, which underlined the importance of coordinated regulation of releases to protect downstream interests, and referred to Clauses XI and XX requiring consultation and mutual agreement before any upper riparian state takes action affecting scheduled deliveries. Any modification to the Award, he said, could only be made through agreement among the party states.