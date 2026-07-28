Vijayan Urges Kerala Govt to withdraw cases against NEET protest supporters

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, urging the state government to unconditionally withdraw all cases registered against those who participated in solidarity protests in Kerala over the alleged NEET paper leak.
In his letter, Vijayan said students, youth, cultural activists and members of the public in Kerala had staged peaceful demonstrations in support of the nationwide agitation against the Centre over the alleged paper leak.
He claimed that nearly 5,000 people had been booked by the Kerala police in connection with the protests across the state.
The CPI(M) veteran said the Centre had agreed to withdraw cases against students as part of the settlement reached following the agitation, but the Congress-led UDF government in Kerala had not taken a similar decision.
Vijayan alleged that peaceful protesters in the state had faced police action, including water cannon and lathi-charge, and termed the registration of cases against them "undemocratic".
He questioned the state government's stand, pointing out that Satheesan had joined protests in New Delhi in solidarity with the agitation, while those demonstrating in Kerala in support of the same cause were booked.
The former CM alleged that even participants in peaceful cultural gatherings had been booked and referred to media reports that rapper Vedan and his associates were among those facing cases in Ernakulam.
Noting that the Centre had already agreed to withdraw cases against students in New Delhi, Vijayan urged the state government to unconditionally withdraw all cases registered by the Kerala police against those who participated in the solidarity protests.
Vijayan's demand came on a day when the Supreme Court directed the release of student protesters below the age of 18 with no criminal record and asked authorities to preserve electronic and digital evidence related to the recent nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that allegations of police excesses against students prima facie warranted a fair and independent investigation.