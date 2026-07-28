Nearly One-Third Of Faculty Posts Vacant Across 20 AIIMS: Centre

Nearly one-third of sanctioned faculty posts across 20 AIIMS remain vacant.
AIIMS institutions have 2,181 faculty and 15,159 non-faculty vacancies in 2026-27.
Faculty vacancy rates declined from 39.22 per cent to 34.6 per cent.
Nearly one in three faculty positions across 20 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions in the country are vacant, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed Parliament.
The data was shared in response to a question by Dausa Lok Sabha MP Murari Lal Meena, who sought details on vacancies in sanctioned faculty and non-faculty posts across AIIMS.
Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said that in 2026-27, 2,181 of the 6,304 sanctioned faculty posts across 20 AIIMS remain vacant, translating to a vacancy rate of about 34.6 per cent.
The shortage extends to non-faculty positions as well. Of the 59,225 sanctioned non-faculty posts, 15,159 remain unfilled, accounting for over 25 per cent of the total sanctioned strength.
At AIIMS New Delhi, 877 of the 1,313 sanctioned faculty positions are occupied, while 436 remain vacant. The institute has 13,913 sanctioned non-faculty posts, of which 11,452 have been filled and 2,461 are vacant.
Despite the sizable gaps, the government said vacancy levels have declined over the past few years. The faculty vacancy rate across the 20 AIIMS has fallen from 39.22 per cent in 2023-24 to 34.6 per cent in 2026-27. For non-faculty positions, the vacancy rate has dropped more sharply, from 39.19 per cent to 25.6 per cent over the same period.
Explaining the reasons behind the vacancies, the government said, “creation of posts and recruitment is a continuous and dynamic process. Filling up of vacant faculty/non-faculty positions is contingent on various factors including availability of suitable/eligible/qualified doctors/health professionals, reservation roster, location of the Institute, etc.”
The Health Ministry said several measures have been introduced to accelerate recruitment to sanctioned vacancies. These include setting up Standing Selection Committees in individual institutes, in accordance with provisions of their respective Acts, to oversee faculty appointments.
Newer AIIMS institutions have also been allowed to engage retired faculty members at the level of Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor on contract. Such appointments can be made up to the age of 70 years from Institutes of National Importance and government medical colleges.
The government has additionally introduced a Visiting Faculty Scheme under which Professors, Additional Professors and Associate Professors holding academic positions in government institutions in India or academic institutions overseas can serve as visiting faculty at newer AIIMS for teaching assignments.
For nursing recruitment, AIIMS New Delhi conducts the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, or NORCET, for appointments across different AIIMS institutions.
Recruitment to Group B and Group C non-faculty positions is also being carried out through the Common Recruitment Examination. AIIMS Delhi conducted the CRE twice in 2025.
The institute also conducts the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI-CET, twice a year for the selection of Junior Residents (Academic) across AIIMS.
Similarly, the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality examination, or INI-SS, is held twice annually for the selection of Senior Residents (Academic).