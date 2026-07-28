Ryan Ten Doeschate Resigns As India Assistant Coach, Likely To Rejoin KKR

Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as India's assistant coach after the white-ball tour of England
The former Netherlands all-rounder is set to return to Kolkata Knight Riders in a coaching role ahead of IPL 2027
His exit marks another reshuffle in Gambhir's support staff despite India's Asia Cup 2025, CT 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026 triumphs
Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as India's assistant coach, bringing an end to his two-year stint with the national team after the white-ball tour of England. The former Netherlands international informed the BCCI of his decision during the tour, with India finishing on the losing side in both the T20I and ODI series.
He is now expected to return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he is set to take up the role of fielding coach ahead of the next IPL season.
Ten Doeschate joined the Indian support staff in 2024 after Gautam Gambhir was appointed head coach following India's T20 World Cup triumph. Having previously worked with Gambhir at KKR, he became one of the head coach's trusted deputies and contributed across multiple areas, including batting preparation, fielding drills and overall match planning.
During his tenure, India lifted the 2025 Asia Cup, Champions Trophy 2025 and successfully defended the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026, although the Test side endured a difficult transition with disappointing series defeats against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
Familiar Faces Await At Kolkata Knight Riders
The move marks a return to familiar surroundings for ten Doeschate, who shares a long association with the Kolkata franchise. As a player, he was part of KKR's IPL-winning squads in 2012 and 2014 before returning as fielding coach in 2022.
He also played a key role in the franchise's 2024 IPL title-winning campaign alongside mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit before leaving to join the Indian team.
His latest return will also reunite him with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who is already part of the KKR coaching setup. Reports suggest ten Doeschate will replace James Foster as fielding coach, with Foster moving into an assistant coach's role.
India Begin Search For Coaching Stability
Ten Doeschate's departure adds another change to India's support staff as the team continues its rebuilding phase across formats. While the BCCI was reportedly keen to retain him beyond the England tour, the former all-rounder opted to return to franchise cricket, where he has enjoyed significant success over the years.
His exit also leaves Gautam Gambhir with the task of reshaping his coaching group ahead of India's upcoming international assignments, while KKR gain an experienced coach with deep knowledge of the franchise's culture and several members of its current setup.