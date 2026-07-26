Ryan Gosling To Lead MCU's New Ghost Rider Movie

Ryan Gosling is entering the MCU.
He's been cast as the new Ghost Rider.
Shawn Levy is helming the film.
Ryan Gosling is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest reveals from the San Diego Comic Con event was Ryan Gosling being cast as Ghost Rider in a standalone Marvel Studios film. Gosling becomes only the second actor to play Ghost Rider on the big screen after Nicolas Cage, who played Johnny Blaze in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced Gosling to a packed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to splendid applause. The titular film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously helmed Deadpool & Wolverine, and is slated for release in 2028.
“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,'” Levy said upon taking the Hall H stage alongside Gosling and Feige. “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”
Gabriel Luna played the Robbie Reyes variant of Ghost Rider in the fourth TV season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That appearance was meant to develop into a solo spin-off slated for 2020, but a "creative impasse" in late 2019 forced the project's halting.
Gosling and Levy are already collaborators. The two are currently working together on Star Wars: Starfighter, due for release in May 2027, and reportedly spent a chunk of time on that set tossing ideas for a Ghost Rider film. Alongside the reveal of Gosling at Hall H, Feige also announced Black Panther III as a part of the MCU's 2028 slate. The film will star David Jonsson as the titular Black Panther, aka T'Challa II.