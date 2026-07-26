Ryan Gosling To Lead MCU's New Ghost Rider Movie

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,'” Levy said upon taking the Hall H stage alongside Gosling and Feige. “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”