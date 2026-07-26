Bhumi Pednekar Urges Support For Assam Floods, Says Crucial Issues Lack A Platform

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Highlighting the humanitarian crisis affecting over 9 lakh people, she urged citizens to donate, volunteer and help amplify the situation across the country.

Bhumi Pednekar Assam Floods
Bhumi Pednekar Assam Floods Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Bhumi Pednekar urged support as Assam floods affected over 9 lakh people statewide.

  • The actor highlighted relief needs across more than 25 flood-hit Assam districts.

  • Bhumi Pednekar encouraged donations, volunteering and rehabilitation alongside ongoing government rescue efforts.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, saying the crisis is not receiving the attention it deserves. Expressing concern over the humanitarian crisis, Pednekar said many significant issues across the country were not receiving the attention they deserved, adding that the situation in Assam was one such example. She urged people to come together and contribute in whatever way they could.

Bhumi Pednekar highlights the scale of the Assam floods

Taking to Instagram, Pednekar shared a video urging people to extend support to those affected. Speaking about the crisis, it was said by the actor that while the country had united over several recent issues, many equally important concerns were not getting a platform, including the devastating floods in Assam.

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Assam Floods: 10 Dead in 24 Hours, Over 6.5 Lakh Affected Across 11 Districts

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Pednekar revealed that she became aware of the extent of the disaster after being contacted because of her previous involvement in flood relief work. It was shared by her that torrential floods had continued for over a week across more than 25 districts, affecting over 9 lakh people. She also noted that the death toll had crossed 50, while livestock had been swept away and heartbreaking scenes were emerging from the flood-hit regions.

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Actor appeals for donations and citizen-led relief efforts

Pednekar stressed that relief efforts should not be left solely to the authorities. It was acknowledged by the actor that the Army and the government were working on the ground, but she appealed to citizens to step forward through donations, volunteering and rehabilitation support.

Recalling the citizen-led initiatives during the Punjab floods last year, Pednekar encouraged people to contribute in any way possible. She also urged the public to look at the visuals emerging from Assam, saying they would inspire more people to help those in need.

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The actor's appeal comes as relief operations continue across the flood-affected districts, with thousands of families requiring immediate assistance and long-term rehabilitation.

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