Vijay Varma Breaks Silence On Viral Reservation Post, Calls Instagram Story 'False'

Vijay Varma denied the viral reservation post, calling the circulating screenshot completely false.
The actor issued two public clarifications after the Instagram Story sparked online debate.
Vijay recently starred in Matka King, which has already secured a second season.
Vijay Varma's viral reservation post has finally been addressed by the actor after a screenshot claiming to be his Instagram Story circulated widely across social media. The post, which appeared to express views on reservation and privilege, triggered intense online debate. As speculation continued to grow, Vijay took to X to clarify that the screenshot was fabricated and had never been posted by him.
Vijay Varma denies sharing the viral reservation post
The screenshot was widely shared online, with many users believing it had been uploaded by Vijay on Instagram. As conversations around the alleged post intensified, the actor responded through X, formerly Twitter.
It was stated by Vijay while reposting the screenshot, "I never posted this. This is all false." He later shared the image once again, adding that "I never posted this. This is not my story," reiterating that the viral screenshot did not originate from his account.
The text circulating online claimed to narrate a personal story about reservation, privilege and government examinations, prompting widespread reactions before Vijay publicly denied any connection to it.
Vijay Varma's recent public statements and latest work
n recent weeks, Vijay has publicly supported the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, he also shared an Instagram post featuring a lyric from Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
An FTII graduate, Vijay began his career with small roles in Pink, Raag Desh, Manto and Middle Class Abbayi before gaining wider recognition with Gully Boy. He later received critical acclaim for performances in Darlings, Dahaad and Mirzapur.
Most recently, he starred in Matka King, a period drama set in 1960s Mumbai. The series earned positive reviews from critics and audiences and has already been renewed for a second season by Prime Video following the success of its debut.