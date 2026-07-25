Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Triggers Reactions From Prakash Raj, Vijay Varma, And More

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Union Education Minister stepped down after weeks of nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, with celebrities responding across social media.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Triggers Industry Reactions Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after weeks of nationwide protests over alleged NEET paper leaks.

  • Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma and Rahul Ravindran reacted across social media platforms.

  • Student protests demanded accountability, education reforms and ministerial responsibility after examination irregularities.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has sparked reactions across the entertainment industry after the Union Education Minister stepped down following weeks of nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Prakash Raj, Armaan Malik and Vijay Varma, responded on social media, with many describing the development as a significant moment for students demanding accountability and education reforms.

Priyanka Chopra, Prakash Raj and others respond

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to journalist Faye D'Souza's Instagram post by sharing applause, celebration and red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's reaction Photo: Instagram
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Vijay Varma posted the lyric, "Accha chalta hoon... duaaon mein yaad rakhna," referencing the song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Tillotama Shome also welcomed the development, stating that it had been an honour to witness a movement led by India's youth while thanking students for their determination.

Telugu actor and filmmaker Rahul Ravindran shared a detailed note, arguing that accountability at the highest level was essential in a democracy and expressing hope that those responsible for violence against peaceful protesters would also face consequences.

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Actor Prakash Raj also welcomed the resignation. Sharing the news on X, he wrote, "The voices of students cannot be silenced. Accountability is the first step. Jai Hind," expressing support for the nationwide movement demanding education reforms and greater transparency in the examination system.

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Why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

The resignation followed nearly a month of demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Students demanded accountability over alleged examination irregularities, comprehensive education reforms and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The movement gained nationwide attention after educator Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and observed a 26-day hunger strike.

On July 20, thousands marched towards Parliament during the Chalo Sansad rally before being stopped by security personnel using tear gas and baton charges. Days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that those accused in the alleged NEET paper leak had been arrested and that fast-track courts would be established.

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Toward the end of the day, Pradhan confirmed through a post on X that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country's youth remained India's greatest strength and expressing hope that students could return their focus to education and their future.

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