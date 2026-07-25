Chuck Russell, Director Of The Mask & Nightmare On Elm Street 3, Dies At 74

Chuck worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1996's Eraser, Kim Basinger and Christina Ricci in 2000 horror Bless the Child, and directed 2002's The Scorpion King, which marked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's first leading role. Chuck took a hiatus for several years but returned to direct 2016's I Am Wrath starring John Travolta, and 2022's Paradise City with John and Bruce Willis. In his years of stepping away from helming a film, he also produced a 2010 episode of Fringe. In 2024, he released his final film, a remake of the 1986 horror Witchboard.