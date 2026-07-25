Chuck Russell, Director Of The Mask & Nightmare On Elm Street 3, Dies At 74

Chuck Russell has died at 74.
He's best known for directing Jim Carey-starrer, The Mask.
He also delivered a super-successful entry in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.
Charles “Chuck” Russell, the director of Hollywood blockbusters like The Mask, The Scorpion King, and Eraser, has passed away at the age of 74. The filmmaker died Wednesday at his home in San Diego. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The local fire department responded to calls of an unconscious male at the property on Wednesday afternoon.
He made his directorial debut on 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which he also wrote. The film grossed more than the first two installments and launched Patricia Arquette's career. Chuck followed up with 1988's remake of cult horror The Blob. Chuck's Hollywood success arrived with The Mask, which burst Jim Carey onto superstardom and marked Cameron Diaz's debut before she became a global star. It also earned an Oscar nomination for visual effects.
"I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set," Jim Carey, who led The Mask, said in a statement.
"The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness. Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck."
Chuck Russell's Notable Films
Chuck worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1996's Eraser, Kim Basinger and Christina Ricci in 2000 horror Bless the Child, and directed 2002's The Scorpion King, which marked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's first leading role. Chuck took a hiatus for several years but returned to direct 2016's I Am Wrath starring John Travolta, and 2022's Paradise City with John and Bruce Willis. In his years of stepping away from helming a film, he also produced a 2010 episode of Fringe. In 2024, he released his final film, a remake of the 1986 horror Witchboard.
Russell is survived by wife Ania and children Logan, Riley and Carlyn, and sister Anne Jacob.