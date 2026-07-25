Resident Evil Trailer: Zach Cregger's Reboot Attempts Fresh Take On Iconic Horror Franchise

The oiffical synopsis states, “Bryan finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos." In his appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cregger said the film is “a big, scary ride” he hoped would be “true to the spirit of the games.” In contrast to his past films, he also emphasised that his take on Resident Evil will have “no narrative acrobatics, time jumps or disorienting chapter things.” Audiences, instead, will be “locked in with a protagonist on a foot journey through a world hell-bent on destroying them.”