Resident Evil Trailer: Zach Cregger's Reboot Attempts Fresh Take On Iconic Horror Franchise

Sony has released a new trailer for Resident Evil.
Zach Cregger has directed the fresh spin on the franchise with an original narrative.
Austin Abrams leads the cast.
Sony Pictures has dropped a brand-new trailer for Resident Evil, bringing audiences to a fresh chapter in the iconic horror franchise. Rather than retelling familiar stories, the film presents an original narrative inspired by Capcom’s best-selling survival horror games. The film is directed by Zach Cregger, best known for the critically acclaimed horror films Barbarian and Weapons. He also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Shay Hatten. The reboot is set to open in theatres on September 18.
Austin Abrams, who worked with Cregger on Weapons (2025), fronts the cast of Resident Evil. He will essay Bryan, a medical courier, who has to fight to survive one night against zombies, as he seeks to deliver a package to Raccoon City. Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser also star in the upcoming reboot. Cregger is also producing the film with Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan, and Asad Qizilbash.
The oiffical synopsis states, “Bryan finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos." In his appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cregger said the film is “a big, scary ride” he hoped would be “true to the spirit of the games.” In contrast to his past films, he also emphasised that his take on Resident Evil will have “no narrative acrobatics, time jumps or disorienting chapter things.” Audiences, instead, will be “locked in with a protagonist on a foot journey through a world hell-bent on destroying them.”
Launched in 1996, the Resident Evil video game franchise centers on the outbreak of a deadly virus tied to the shadowy Umbrella Corporation. Milla Jovovich led the original six-film series, which opened in 2002 and surged to more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office grosses. More recently, Sony returned to the world of Resident Evil with the Johannes Roberts-helmed 2021 reboot Welcome to Raccoon City.