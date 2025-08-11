Weapons Review: A Masterful Spooky-funny Balancing Act from Zach Cregger

However, the community mostly slumps into an embarrassed, awkward, tetchy silence over the incident. The police don’t seem particularly revved up to crack the bizarre case either. Grief and trauma hang in the air, but there’s no outlet as such. Justine is mostly mopey by herself, drinking away the nights. But despite the hindrances of Marcus and Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), a local cop, she follows Alex, intent to discover if he’s hiding something. Then, the film flows out via a kaleidoscope of perspectives, swerving to Paul, Marcus, Archer (Josh Brolin) who’s father to one of the missing—a skulking rat of a wastrel and addict—James (Austin Abrams, an absolute hoot) and Alex himself. The narrative rewinds, scenes tilting from various angles. The structure doesn’t pay off wholly but Cregger doesn’t drop the ball, in spite of the many restarts and recalibrations. DP Larkin Seiple draws you close to individual viewpoints often sideways—destabilising them to widen and revert back to the intimate claustrophobia.