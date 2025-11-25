International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

UK took home the maximum awards at the 53rd International Emmy Awards.
Anna Maxwell Martin won Best Actress, and Oriol Pla took home the Best Actor trophy.
Diljit Dosanjh, who was nominated for Amar Singh Chamkila, lost the Best Actor award.
The 2025 International Emmy Awards took place on Monday night at the New York Hilton Midtown. The prestigious award night featured over 64 contenders across 16 categories from 26 countries, including India, UK, Spain, and Germany, among others. Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the 53rd International Emmy Awards honoured the best of TV films and shows.
UK took home the maximum awards, with seven categories. Rivals was named Best Drama Series, and Ludwig won Best Comedy Series. Spain's Oriol Pla won the Best Performance by an Actor for Yo, adicto [I, Addict] while Until I Kill You's Anna Maxwell Martin was awarded the Best Performance by an Actress trophy.
Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh, received two nominations: one for Dosanjh for Best Actor and another in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, but failed to clinch a single award.
Apart from the awards in the competitive categories, there were also special awards. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden was honoured with the International Emmy Founders Award, and Brazil’s Grupo Globo president João Roberto Marinho received the International Emmy Directorate Award.
Here's the International Emmys 2025 full winners list
Best Art Programming
Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg (UK)
DJ Mehdi: Made in France (France)
Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed] (Brazil)
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Japan) - Winner
Best Performance by an Actor
Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila (India)
David Mitchell in Ludwig (UK)
Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict] (Spain) - Winner
Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia)
Best Performance by an Actress
Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer (South Africa)
Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You (UK) - Winner
Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2 [Killer Woman] (Mexico)
Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point] (Sweden)
Best Comedy
Chicken Nugget (South Korea)
Iris (France)
Ludwig (UK) - Winner
Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night] (Mexico)
Current Affairs
Dispatches Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (UK) - Winner
Philippines: Diving for Gold (France)
Desaparecidos Forcados [Enforced Disappearances] (Brazil)
Walk The Line (Singapore)
Documentary
Hell Jumper (UK) - Winner
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones (France)
O Prazer e Meu [It’s My Pleasure] (Brazil)
School Ties (South Africa)
Best Drama Series
Las Azules (Mexico)
Bad Boy (Israel)
Koek [Cake] (South Africa)
Rivals (UK) - Winner
Kids Animation
Bluey (Australia) - Winner
Lamput Season 4 (Singapore)
Lupi e Baduki (Brazil)
Muumilaakso Season 4 (Finland)
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
Auf Fritzis Spuren - Wie war das so in der DDR? (Germany) - Winner
Bora, O Podio e Nosso (Brazil)
Kids Like Us (UK)
Playroom Live (South Africa)
Kids: Live-Action
Fallen (UK) - Winner
Luz: The Light of the Heart (Brazil)
Prefects (Kenya)
Shut Up (Norway)
News
Fantastico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side (Brazil)
The Gangs of Haiti (UK)
Gaza, Search for Life (Qatar) - Winner
Syria - The Truth Coming Out (Sweden)
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Big Brother: Canada Season 12 (Canada)
Love is Bling: Habibi (UAE)
The Masked Singer Season 6 (Mexico)
Shaolin Heroes: Denmark (Denmark) - Winner
Best Short-Form Series
Beyond Dancing (Hong Kong SAR, China)
La Mediatrice (Canada) - Winner
My Dead Mom (Canada)
Todo se Transforma Season 4 (Argentina)
Sports Documentary
Argentina ’78 (Argentina)
Chasing the Sun 2 (South Africa)
It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Spain) - Winner
Sven (UK)
Best Telenovela
Deha (Türkiye) - Winner
Mania de Voce (Brazil)
Regreso a las Sabinas (Spain)
Valle Salvaje (Spain)
Best TV Movie/Mini-Series
Amar Singh Chamkila (India)
Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany)
Lost Boys and Fairies (UK) - Winner
Vencer o Morir (Chile)