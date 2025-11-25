International Emmys 2025: Rivals & Ludwig Bag Top Prizes; Diljit Dosanjh Loses Best Actor|Full Winners List

The 2025 International Emmy Awards took place on Monday night in New York City. Here's who won what prize in which category.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
53rd International Emmy Awards
From (L-R): Oriol Pla, Diljit Dosanjh and Anna Maxwell Martin at the 53rd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UK took home the maximum awards at the 53rd International Emmy Awards.

  • Anna Maxwell Martin won Best Actress, and Oriol Pla took home the Best Actor trophy.

  • Diljit Dosanjh, who was nominated for Amar Singh Chamkila, lost the Best Actor award.

The 2025 International Emmy Awards took place on Monday night at the New York Hilton Midtown. The prestigious award night featured over 64 contenders across 16 categories from 26 countries, including India, UK, Spain, and Germany, among others. Hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the 53rd International Emmy Awards honoured the best of TV films and shows.

UK took home the maximum awards, with seven categories. Rivals was named Best Drama Series, and Ludwig won Best Comedy Series. Spain's Oriol Pla won the Best Performance by an Actor for Yo, adicto [I, Addict] while Until I Kill You's Anna Maxwell Martin was awarded the Best Performance by an Actress trophy.

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh, received two nominations: one for Dosanjh for Best Actor and another in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, but failed to clinch a single award.

Apart from the awards in the competitive categories, there were also special awards. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden was honoured with the International Emmy Founders Award, and Brazil’s Grupo Globo president João Roberto Marinho received the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Here's the International Emmys 2025 full winners list

Best Art Programming

Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg (UK)

DJ Mehdi: Made in France (France)

Herchcovitch; Exposto [Herchcovitch; Exposed] (Brazil)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Japan) - Winner

Best Performance by an Actor

Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

David Mitchell in Ludwig (UK)

Oriol Pla in Yo, adicto [I, Addict] (Spain) - Winner

Diego Vasquez in One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia)

Best Performance by an Actress

Charlotte Hope in Catch Me A Killer (South Africa)

Anna Maxwell Martin in Until I Kill You (UK) - Winner

Carolina Miranda in Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2 [Killer Woman] (Mexico)

Maria Sid in Smärtpunkten [Pressure Point] (Sweden)

Best Comedy

Chicken Nugget (South Korea)

Iris (France)

Ludwig (UK) - Winner

Y Llegaron de Noche [They Came at Night] (Mexico)

Current Affairs

Dispatches Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (UK) - Winner

Philippines: Diving for Gold (France)

Desaparecidos Forcados [Enforced Disappearances] (Brazil)

Walk The Line (Singapore)

Documentary

Hell Jumper (UK) - Winner

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones (France)

O Prazer e Meu [It’s My Pleasure] (Brazil)

School Ties (South Africa)

Best Drama Series

Las Azules (Mexico)

Bad Boy (Israel)

Koek [Cake] (South Africa)

Rivals (UK) - Winner

Kids Animation

Bluey (Australia) - Winner

Lamput Season 4 (Singapore)

Lupi e Baduki (Brazil)

Muumilaakso Season 4 (Finland)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

Auf Fritzis Spuren - Wie war das so in der DDR? (Germany) - Winner

Bora, O Podio e Nosso (Brazil)

Kids Like Us (UK)

Playroom Live (South Africa)

Kids: Live-Action

Fallen (UK) - Winner

Luz: The Light of the Heart (Brazil)

Prefects (Kenya)

Shut Up (Norway)

News

Fantastico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side (Brazil)

The Gangs of Haiti (UK)

Gaza, Search for Life (Qatar) - Winner

Syria - The Truth Coming Out (Sweden)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Big Brother: Canada Season 12 (Canada)

Love is Bling: Habibi (UAE)

The Masked Singer Season 6 (Mexico)

Shaolin Heroes: Denmark (Denmark) - Winner

Best Short-Form Series

Beyond Dancing (Hong Kong SAR, China)

La Mediatrice (Canada) - Winner

My Dead Mom (Canada)

Todo se Transforma Season 4 (Argentina)

Sports Documentary

Argentina ’78 (Argentina)

Chasing the Sun 2 (South Africa)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Spain) - Winner

Sven (UK)

Best Telenovela

Deha (Türkiye) - Winner

Mania de Voce (Brazil)

Regreso a las Sabinas (Spain)

Valle Salvaje (Spain)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series

Amar Singh Chamkila (India)

Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany)

Lost Boys and Fairies (UK) - Winner

Vencer o Morir (Chile)

Published At:
Tags

