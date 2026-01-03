Thalaivar 173: Cibi Chakaravarthi To Direct Rajinikanth Starrer After Sundar C's Exit, Film To Release On Pongal 2027

Kamal Haasan on Saturday (January 3) announced Thalaivar 173 with a new poster and a video. Filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has boarded as the new director after Sundar C's exit from the Rajinikanth-starrer. The film marks Rajinikanth’s collaboration with Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. The highly anticipated film will release on Pongal 2027.