Thalaivar 173: Cibi Chakaravarthi To Direct Rajinikanth Starrer After Sundar C's Exit, Film To Release On Pongal 2027

Kamal Haasan on Saturday (January 3) announced Thalaivar 173 with a new poster and a video. Filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has boarded as the new director after Sundar C's exit from the Rajinikanth-starrer. The film marks Rajinikanth’s collaboration with Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. The highly anticipated film will release on Pongal 2027.
Sharing the announcement, the makers confirmed Chakravarty as the director of Thalaivar 173, which comes with a tagline, "Every Hero Has A Family."
"Celebrations begin," wrote Kamal Haasan on X.