Kamal Haasan Breaks Silence On Sundar C's Exit From Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173

Director Sundar C who was supposed to helm Kamal Haasan-backed Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 173, stepped away from the project due to “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.” Kamal Haasan has now opened up on Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173. The actor reassured that he will keep scouting for the right script until his star is satisfied with it.
Kamal Haasan on Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173
Kamal Haasan spoke to reporters outside the airport on Saturday. He said, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don’t have anything to add to it."
"As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it. We will keep searching for the right stories until he likes it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it," he added.
The Vikram star also said that he is "currently in the process of finalising a quality script."
Why did Sundar C exit Thalaivar 173?
In his statement, Sundar C mentioned that he made the "difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project."
"My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard," he stated, adding, "I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus."
"Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture," he wrote further.
He also promised to continue "bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high."
Thalaivar 173 will hit the screens on Pongal 2027.