Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C Exits Rajinikanth Starrer, Produced By Kamal Haasan

Sundar C said that due to" unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," he has decided to exit Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 173.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Sundar C, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
Director Sundar C steps out from Thalaivar 173 Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Director Sundar C has dropped out from Rajinikanth's upcoming film, backed by Kamal Haasan

  • The movie is tentatively titled Thalaivar 173

  • Sundar C said that due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," he has decided to exit the project

A major setback for Thalaivar 173, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan. Director Sundar C has announced his departure from the upcoming film. Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173 was made public by his publicist on Thursday, November 13. His wife and actor-producer Khushbu Sundar also shared the statement on Instagram, but the post is now deleted. The decision to drop out from the film comes after Kamal Haasan's recent announcement about the new collaboration.

Why Sundar C exits Thalaivar 173

In his statement, Sundar C said that due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," he has made the "difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project."

The film would have been Sundar C and Rajinikanth's reunion after nearly three decades, following their 1997 blockbuster Arunachalam.

Kamal Haasan announces new film with Rajinikanth - X/Kamal Haasan
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard," he wrote. He called the experience of working with both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan "a dream come true."

"I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he added.

"Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture," he wrote further.

He also promised to continue "bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high."

The director concluded his statement by thanking his fans for "unwavering support and understanding" which means "the world" to him and he looks forward to "creating more memories."

Have a look at the statement here.

Rajinikanth to be felicitated at IFFI 2025 for 50 years in cinema - X
IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated For Completing 50 Years In Cinema

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Thalaivar 173 announcement

Earlier this month, Kamal Haasan announced his film on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing pics with Rajinikanth and Sundar C, he wrote, "Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027."

With Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173, we are now waiting who will board the upcoming film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on Pongal 2027.

Published At:
