Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C Exits Rajinikanth Starrer, Produced By Kamal Haasan

A major setback for Thalaivar 173, starring Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal Haasan. Director Sundar C has announced his departure from the upcoming film. Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173 was made public by his publicist on Thursday, November 13. His wife and actor-producer Khushbu Sundar also shared the statement on Instagram, but the post is now deleted. The decision to drop out from the film comes after Kamal Haasan's recent announcement about the new collaboration.