IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated For Completing 50 Years In Cinema

Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa
He will be honoured for completing 50 years in the film industry
The festival will take place from November 20 to 28, 2025
Superstar Rajinikanth made his debut with the 1975 Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, by K. Balachander. This year marks 50 years of his cinematic journey. To honour this milestone, the 56th International Film Festival of India will pay tribute to Rajinikanth's for his five-decade journey during the closing ceremony of the event. The film festival, which will feature over 240 films, is scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2025.
"IFFI 2025 marks a significant chapter as it embraces inclusivity and diversity, showcasing voices from all corners of the world while spotlighting Indian regional cinema's rich tapestry. By introducing programmes focused on emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling, IFFI is nurturing platforms that champion new talent and celebrate the evolution of filmmaking in the digital age," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said in a press note.