IFFI 2025: Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated For Completing 50 Years In Cinema

Superstar Rajinikanth made his debut with the 1975 Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, by K. Balachander. This year marks 50 years of his cinematic journey. To honour this milestone, the 56th International Film Festival of India will pay tribute to Rajinikanth's for his five-decade journey during the closing ceremony of the event. The film festival, which will feature over 240 films, is scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2025.