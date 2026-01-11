MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sciver-Brunt Power Mumbai Indians To 50-Run Win

Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women bounced back in style in the WPL 2026 Match 3, thumping Delhi Capitals Women by 50 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After being put into bat, MI posted a commanding 195/4, powered by brilliant half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (74 off 42)* and Nat Sciver-Brunt (70 off 46), who both dictated aggressive tempo throughout the innings. Their partnership laid the foundation for a big total that proved too steep for DC to chase. Delhi fought back through Chinelle Henry’s 56, but they collapsed to 145 all out as MI’s bowlers, including Amelia Kerr (3/24) and Nicola Carey (3/37), applied consistent pressure to secure a convincing victory.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' players being congratulated by Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/10
WPL 2026: DC vs MI
Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
WPL 2026: MI Women vs DC Women
Delhi Capitals' Niki Prasad plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
WPL 2026: DC Women vs MI Women
Fans cheer in the stands during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Women’s Premier League: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Women’s Premier League: DC vs MI
Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues and others celebrate a wicket during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Women’s Premier League: MI Women vs DC Women
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Women’s Premier League: DC Women vs MI Women
Mumbai Indians' Nicola Carey plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Women’s Premier League 2026: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Nat Sciver-Brunt interact between the wickets during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Women’s Premier League 2026: DC vs MI
Delhi Capitals’ Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Women’s Premier League 2026: MI Women vs DC Women
Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight In Vadodara

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  3. ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In SC

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener