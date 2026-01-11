MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sciver-Brunt Power Mumbai Indians To 50-Run Win

Mumbai Indians' players being congratulated by Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/10 Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





2/10 Delhi Capitals' Niki Prasad plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





3/10 Fans cheer in the stands during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





4/10 Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half century during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





5/10 Delhi Capitals' captain Jemimah Rodrigues and others celebrate a wicket during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





6/10 Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





7/10 Mumbai Indians' Nicola Carey plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





8/10 Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, and Nat Sciver-Brunt interact between the wickets during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





9/10 Delhi Capitals’ Chinelle Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Amelia Kerr during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





10/10 Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during a Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





