MI Vs DC, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sciver-Brunt Power Mumbai Indians To 50-Run Win
Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women bounced back in style in the WPL 2026 Match 3, thumping Delhi Capitals Women by 50 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After being put into bat, MI posted a commanding 195/4, powered by brilliant half-centuries from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (74 off 42)* and Nat Sciver-Brunt (70 off 46), who both dictated aggressive tempo throughout the innings. Their partnership laid the foundation for a big total that proved too steep for DC to chase. Delhi fought back through Chinelle Henry’s 56, but they collapsed to 145 all out as MI’s bowlers, including Amelia Kerr (3/24) and Nicola Carey (3/37), applied consistent pressure to secure a convincing victory.
