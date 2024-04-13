Delhi Capitals known initially as Delhi Daredevils, is an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise based in Delhi, India. Established in 2008, the team plays its home matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Co-owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports, the franchise was rebranded significantly in 2018, changing its name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals. This rebranding was part of a strategy to revitalize the team's image and align it more closely with the capital city's status as the center of power in India.

Delhi Capitals was among the eight original teams participating in the inaugural IPL season 2008. The GMR Group purchased the franchise for US$84 million during the IPL team auction on February 20, 2008. A decade later, in March 2018, GMR Group sold a 50% stake in the franchise to JSW Sports for approximately ₹550 crore (US$69 million).

In its debut season, the team started strong but eventually lost momentum, failing to clinch the title. They managed to reach the semi-finals but were eliminated by the Rajasthan Royals, who went on to win the championship.

Under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir and the standout performances of players like AB de Villiers and Virender Sehwag, Delhi Capitals they topped the league table. However, despite having a robust team composition, they fell in the semi-finals to the Deccan Chargers.

The subsequent seasons saw fluctuating performances, with the team often needing help to maintain consistency. Despite having high-profile players at various points, such as Kevin Pietersen, Ross Taylor, and Mahela Jayawardene, Delhi Capitals frequently finished in the lower half of the table.

The rebranding in 2018 marked a turning point. The team aimed to rebuild and refocus, making strategic player acquisitions and management changes. The appointment of Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting as head coach was a significant move to revitalize the team.

The 2020 season was particularly notable as Delhi Capitals reached the IPL finals for the first time, although Mumbai Indians defeated them. This achievement marked a significant turnaround and highlighted the effectiveness of the restructuring efforts.

In 2021, the Capitals continued their strong performance by topping the league stages but could not convert this into a championship win, bowing out in the playoffs. The following seasons saw mixed results, with the team needing help maintaining the high standards set in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Over the years, Delhi Capitals has been home to several key players who have significantly impacted the team and the IPL. Players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and, more recently, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been pivotal to the team's fortunes. Rishabh Pant, known for his aggressive batting style, took over as captain in 2021, showing promise as a leader.

Over the years the team anthem has changed multiple times. The theme song for the 2019 season for the rechristened franchise, the Delhi Capitals was ‘Roar Machaa’ sung by Amit Trivedi.