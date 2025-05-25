Cricket

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2025: Rizvi Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Win To End Campaign On High

Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last league match. Chasing a stiff target of 207, Delhi crossed the line in 19.3 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 58 off 25 balls from Sameer Rizvi and a crucial 44 from Karun Nair, who marked his return to the Indian Test setup with a composed knock. Earlier, Punjab posted 206/8, with Shreyas Iyer anchoring the innings with a 53 and Marcus Stoinis finishing with a rapid 44 not out off just 16 balls. Delhi’s chase began with impact sub KL Rahul (35) and stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis (23) putting on 55 in under six overs. Nair took over in the middle, launching a counterattack, while Rizvi finished the job with five sixes and three fours. For Punjab, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) and Vipraj Nigam (2/38) made early dents, but couldn't prevent Delhi from powering to a morale-boosting win.

Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Sameer Rizvi
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

2/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, congratulates Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

3/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Tristan Stubbs
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

4/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Tristan Stubbs
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

5/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Sameer Rizvi
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

6/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: KL Rahul
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

7/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Faf du Plessis, right, speaks to KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

8/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty runs as Marcus Stoinis watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

9/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

10/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Nehal Wadhera
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, and Nehal Wadhera run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

11/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Vipraj Nigam
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam, left, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in Jaipur.

12/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC: Mustafizur Rahman
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Delhi Capitals' Mustafizur Rahman bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

13/13
Indian Premier League Cricket IPL 2025 PBKS Vs DC pics
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Local dancers perform before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

