Cricket

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2025: Rizvi Powers Delhi Capitals To Six-Wicket Win To End Campaign On High

Delhi Capitals ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last league match. Chasing a stiff target of 207, Delhi crossed the line in 19.3 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 58 off 25 balls from Sameer Rizvi and a crucial 44 from Karun Nair, who marked his return to the Indian Test setup with a composed knock. Earlier, Punjab posted 206/8, with Shreyas Iyer anchoring the innings with a 53 and Marcus Stoinis finishing with a rapid 44 not out off just 16 balls. Delhi’s chase began with impact sub KL Rahul (35) and stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis (23) putting on 55 in under six overs. Nair took over in the middle, launching a counterattack, while Rizvi finished the job with five sixes and three fours. For Punjab, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) and Vipraj Nigam (2/38) made early dents, but couldn't prevent Delhi from powering to a morale-boosting win.