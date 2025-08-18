Shivam Mavi Goes On Boundary Spree, Smashes 19-ball 50 In UP Premier League

Shivam Mavi hit a 19-ball 50 in a match-winning performance in the UP Premier League
Mavi also picked up three wickets as his side Kashi Rudras beat Gaur Gorakhpur Lions
Mavi last played for India in early 2023
Shivam Mavi is back in the headlines after going on a boundary-hitting spree in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League as he smashed a 19-ball half-century playing for the Kashi Rudras against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. Mavi then shined with the ball as well taking three wickets including the one that helped the Rudras beat Lions by 50 runs.
In what was the first match of both the sides in the tournament, the Lions put the Rudras under pressure before Mavi combined with Shiva Singh to turn the match around. Rudras were struggling at 89/7 in 13.5 overs when Mavi was joined by Shiva in the middle. The duo stitched an 87-run partnership in just 37 balls with 10 sixes.
The duo smashed Shivam Sharma for five sixes in the 18th over to take 31 runs. The 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh was dismissed on the final ball of the innings for a spectacular 21-ball 54 which included six sixes. Shiva hit four sixes to finish unbeaten on 34 from just 17 deliveries.
After his blitz with the bat, Mavi took the ball and once again put up a strong showing. He took the key wicket of opposition captain Akshdeep Nath and then picked up two more wickets towards the end to finish with three wickets for 24 runs.
Mavi's heroics helped the Rudras claim a 50-run victory.
Shivam Mavi Career Stats
A fast-bowling all-rounder, Mavi rose to limelight through his performances in the 2018 U-19 World Cup which India won. He was tipped to be a fast-bowling sensation but injuries and loss of form have not helped him since he burst on to the scene.
The 26-year-old played the last of his seven T20Is in February 2023. He last featured in IPL in 2022 for Kolkata Knight Riders, the only team he has represented in the cash-rich league. He was picked for big money in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants but could not play the entire season due to a rib injury. In 32 IPL games, Mavi has picked up 30 wickets.