Senegal Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Sadio Mane Starts For Lions Of Teranga - Check Starting XIs

Senegal Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates for the Group D clash between Senegal and Botswana, right here at the Tangier Grand Stadium on Tuesday, 23 December

Sadio Mane's goal ensured Senegal qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Group D fixture between Sadio Mane's Senegal and Botswana at the Tangier Grand Stadium in Tangier, Morocco. The highly-anticipated clash in Matchweek 1 fixture of AFCON 2025 featuring 2021 African champions Senegal, with Mane leading the attack. As for Botswana, they will be keen to make the most of their time in Morocco and make a strong impact in the upcoming edition. Follow the play-by-play updates for the Group D clash between Senegal and Botswana, right here at the Tangier Grand Stadium on Tuesday, 23 December
LIVE UPDATES

Senegal vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs

Senegal vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H Info

  • Total matches: 02

  • Senegal won: 02

  • Botswana won: 00

  • Draws: 00

Senegal vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Tangier, Morocco

  • Stadium: Grand Stadium Tangier

  • Date: Tuesday, December 23

  • Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. IST

Published At:
