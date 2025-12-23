Clinton Seeks Full Release Of Epstein Files

Former president’s office urges DOJ to disclose all remaining records under new law.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Former US President Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein.j
Clinton speaks with Epstein and Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell speak with US President Bill Clinton after the president made remarks at an event for donors to the White House restoration project, Washington DC, USA, 29 September 1993., Credit:Ralph Alswang The White House Avalon Copyright Photo: IMAGO
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ex-Prez’s spokesman asks DOJ to release all Epstein-related material naming or showing Clinton.

  • Move follows partial DOJ document release ordered under a bipartisan law signed by Trump.

  • Clinton denies wrongdoing, says he cut ties with Epstein before crimes surfaced.

Former President Bill Clinton's spokesman is calling on the Department of Justice to release any remaining documents related to the former president and Jeffrey Epstein following the DOJ's document release Friday. 

"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña on Monday reads, as quoted by Fox News.

"This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)," it continued. 

Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in one is seen outside No 10 Downing Street
US releases thousands of Epstein investigation files under transparency law deadline USA - DECEMBER 20: Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in one is seen outside No 10 Downing Street in one of the images released by the US Department of State. The US Justice Department released thousands of records Friday related to the sex trafficking investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The release came on the last day of the 30 days allowed by the Epstein Files Transparency Act -- legislation forcing the Justice Department action Photo: IMAGO
According to Fox News, Clinton’s office said that the DOJ's partial release of Epstein-related documents Friday allegedly shows "someone or something is being protected." President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan law in November that required the Department of Justice to release all "unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials" within 30 days of Trump's signature. 

Clinton was in several photographs released by the DOJ on Friday. One image shows the former president in a hot tub with an individual whose identity is hidden, while another shows a woman, whose identity is hidden, sitting on his lap.

The former president has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and his alleged sex-trafficking ring. Ureña said Friday on X that Clinton was among those who “knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light.”

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

