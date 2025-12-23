Clinton Seeks Full Release Of Epstein Files

Ex-Prez’s spokesman asks DOJ to release all Epstein-related material naming or showing Clinton.
Move follows partial DOJ document release ordered under a bipartisan law signed by Trump.
Clinton denies wrongdoing, says he cut ties with Epstein before crimes surfaced.
Former President Bill Clinton's spokesman is calling on the Department of Justice to release any remaining documents related to the former president and Jeffrey Epstein following the DOJ's document release Friday.
"We call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña on Monday reads, as quoted by Fox News.
"This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General)," it continued.
According to Fox News, Clinton’s office said that the DOJ's partial release of Epstein-related documents Friday allegedly shows "someone or something is being protected." President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan law in November that required the Department of Justice to release all "unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials" within 30 days of Trump's signature.
Clinton was in several photographs released by the DOJ on Friday. One image shows the former president in a hot tub with an individual whose identity is hidden, while another shows a woman, whose identity is hidden, sitting on his lap.
The former president has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and his alleged sex-trafficking ring. Ureña said Friday on X that Clinton was among those who “knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light.”