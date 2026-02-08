From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

The documents reference US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, among others, showing social interactions with Epstein but no evidence linking them to his crimes.
Emails and correspondence involve high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, and Richard Branson.
Members of the British royal family, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are mentioned in photographs and emails.
Over the past year, a growing body of material connected to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been released to the public through a series of document disclosures. The most significant release came when the US Department of Justice made public millions of records, including emails, text messages and photographs, following new legislation passed by Congress in November that required full transparency. The law compelled the administration of President Donald Trump to authorise the disclosure.
Epstein died by suicide on 10 August 2019 in a New York prison while being held without bail and awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death came more than ten years after his earlier conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, a case that resulted in him being registered as a sex offender. In the later prosecution, federal authorities accused Epstein of operating a wide-ranging system that exploited underage girls for sexual abuse. He denied all charges.
In November 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed with overwhelming support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Shortly afterwards, President Trump signed the legislation into law, instructing the Department of Justice to release all files linked to its criminal investigations into Epstein by December 19.
Although the documents have not substantiated some of the more extreme conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein, such as claims that he maintained a secret list of clients for blackmail purposes, they have nevertheless caused significant discomfort for influential figures worldwide.
The records reveal Epstein’s connections with prominent business leaders, billionaires, members of royal families, government officials in the United States and overseas, and well-known media personalities, raising renewed questions about the extent and nature of those relationships.
Donald Trump
The newly released files refer to the US president hundreds of times, including within a summary compiled by the FBI last year that lists allegations submitted by members of the public to its national Threat Operations Center tip line. Many of these claims appear to be based on unverified information and were recorded without supporting evidence or formal complaints.
The material includes a range of allegations involving Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and other well-known individuals, some of which relate to accusations of sexual misconduct. However, the documents make clear that these were largely unsolicited tips rather than findings from criminal investigations.
Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein. He has said that he cut ties with Epstein years before the financier’s arrest and has stated publicly that he was not close to him. No victims in Epstein’s criminal cases have accused Trump of abuse, and he has not been charged in connection with Epstein’s activities.
Trump and Epstein were known to have moved in similar social circles in the 1990s, particularly in New York and Florida, and were photographed together at public events during that period. Trump has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein socially but has insisted that their association ended long before Epstein’s later prosecutions.
Elon Musk
The released documents contain email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk that relate to travel and social plans Epstein appeared to be organising. Musk has said that he never visited Epstein’s private island and has denied having a close relationship with him.
In one email dated November 2012, Musk asked Epstein which day or night would host “the wildest party” on the island. In a separate message sent the following month, he wrote that he wanted to enjoy the party scene in St Barts or another location, adding that a quiet island retreat was the opposite of what he was looking for at the time.
Musk has previously stated that his contact with Epstein was limited and that he declined invitations to visit the island. He has also said that he did not pursue any social or business relationship with Epstein beyond brief interactions.
Responding to the publication of the emails in a post on X in January, Musk said he expected the correspondence to be used to “smear my name”. He added that his main concern was not reputational damage, but the need for accountability for those who, he said, had committed serious crimes in connection with Epstein.
Bill Gates
Two emails dated 18 July 2013 appear to have been written in Jeffrey Epstein’s voice, although it is unclear whether they were authentic or whether they were ever sent to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The messages are presented as drafts rather than confirmed correspondence.
One of the emails is framed as a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It contains allegations about Gates and refers to the supposed purchase of medication to address what the email describes as the consequences of sexual encounters with Russian women. There is no evidence to support these claims.
Speaking to NPR, Gates’s former wife, Melinda French Gates, said the release of the Epstein-related documents resurfaced painful memories from a difficult period in their marriage. She said the disclosures prompted her to think not only about her own experiences, but about the young girls who were abused.
“I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, my God, how did that happen to those girls?” she said. “At least for me, I’ve been able to move on in life, and I hope there’s some justice for those now-women.”
In response, a spokesperson for Bill Gates told the BBC that the allegations were “absolutely absurd and completely false”.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
The latest release of Epstein-related documents also includes photographs that appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on his hands and knees over a woman lying on the ground. In two of the images, the former prince appears to be touching the woman, who is fully clothed and has not been identified, on her stomach. A further photograph shows him looking directly towards the camera.
No explanation accompanies the images, and the files do not provide any information about when or where the photographs were taken, or the circumstances in which they were captured.
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and widely known as Fergie, is also referenced in several emails contained in the files, including messages sent while Epstein was under house arrest.
One email, sent from an account believed to belong to Epstein, states: “I think Fergie can now say, I am not a pedo.” In another exchange dated April 2009, a request is made for a brief meeting over a “quick cup of tea”. The message includes the lines: “My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you.”
As with many of the documents released, the emails provide limited context and do not indicate whether meetings actually took place or the nature of any contact beyond the correspondence itself.
Richard Branson
Richard Branson, the British entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group, is mentioned hundreds of times in the newly released Epstein files. Branson, who built the Virgin brand into a global business spanning aviation, media and tourism, is one of the most prominent figures to appear repeatedly in the material.
In one email exchange from 2013, Jeffrey Epstein thanks Branson for his hospitality and for offering public relations advice. Branson replies that it was “really nice” to see him and adds: “Any time you’re in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!” Virgin Group has since said the comment referred to three adult members of Epstein’s staff and was not intended in a sexual context.
There is no suggestion in the released documents that Branson was involved in Epstein’s criminal activities, and he has previously said that he cut off contact with Epstein once he became aware of the seriousness of the allegations against him.
Steve Bannon
The files also include thousands of messages that appear to have been exchanged between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump. Bannon, a political strategist and former executive chairman of the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, served as a key figure in Trump’s 2016 election campaign and later as chief strategist in the White House before leaving the role in 2017.
Most of the messages date from 2018 and 2019, after Bannon had exited the Trump administration. During this period, he was reportedly working on a documentary project focused on Epstein in the months leading up to Epstein’s death.
One text exchange suggests Bannon and Epstein discussing how to reshape public perception of Epstein following his earlier convictions. In the messages, Bannon appears to advise pushing back against what he describes as false claims and encouraging a renewed public image centred on philanthropy. The documents do not indicate whether these ideas were acted upon or how far the discussions progressed.
Sergey Brin
Sergey Brin, the Russian-born American computer scientist who co-founded Google and later became president of its parent company, Alphabet, is also referenced in the newly released Epstein files. Brin, who ranks among the world’s wealthiest individuals, is named in documents suggesting that he visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and made arrangements to dine at Epstein’s home in New York.
The files also include correspondence between Brin and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s long-time associate who was later convicted for her role in trafficking and abusing underage girls. In an email dated April 2003, Maxwell wrote to Brin that dinners at Epstein’s residence were “always happily casual and relaxed” and added that she was looking forward to seeing him.
The documents do not provide further detail about the nature of Brin’s interactions with Epstein.
Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky, the American academic widely regarded as one of the most influential linguists of the modern era, is named in both sets of released Epstein files. Chomsky, who is also known for his political writing and long career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, appears in documents suggesting he was consulted by Jeffrey Epstein about how to respond to media coverage of allegations against him.
Emails dated February 2019 show Epstein asking Chomsky whether he should publicly defend himself against claims of sex trafficking or attempt to stay out of the spotlight. A reply that appears to be from Chomsky expresses concern about what it describes as the “horrible way” Epstein was being treated and refers to what the email calls “the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women”.
The message goes on to suggest that ignoring the coverage might be the best course of action, stating: “It’s painful to say, but I think the best way to proceed is to ignore it.”
The documents do not indicate that Chomsky was involved in Epstein’s criminal activity.
Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton, who served as President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, appears in several photographs included in the Justice Department’s initial release of Epstein-related documents in December. The images show Clinton in informal settings, including one in which he is swimming in a pool and another where he is lying back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub.
The photographs add to the record of Clinton’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton was pictured with Epstein on multiple occasions during the 1990s and early 2000s, a period that predates Epstein’s first arrest. Clinton has previously acknowledged knowing Epstein and travelling with him on his private aircraft, but has said he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct at the time.
No evidence in the released files suggests that Clinton was involved in Epstein’s crimes.
Woody Allen
Woody Allen, the filmmaker whose career in Hollywood has spanned several decade, is in the Epstein files. The documents, sent by Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn, reveal interactions that suggest close ties between the couple and Epstein.
According to records from the U.S. Department of Justice, Previn corresponded with Epstein using her personal email account, discussing current events and requesting favours on behalf of both herself and Allen. One exchange from 2017 shows Previn expressing gratitude to Epstein for assisting their daughter, Bechet Allen, in securing admission to Bard College in New York, leveraging Epstein’s personal connection to the university’s president, Leon Botstein.
In 2015, Allen and Previn reportedly visited Washington, D.C., and with Epstein’s help, were able to tour the White House.
Jack Lang
Jack Lang, the former French Culture Minister, is under preliminary investigation in France over allegations of financial misconduct linked to the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors are examining Lang, 86, for suspected laundering of funds derived from tax fraud.
The Epstein documents reveal intermittent contact between Lang and the financier from 2012 until Epstein’s death in 2019. According to news reports, Lang is referenced over 600 times in the files, with his daughter’s name appearing repeatedly as well.
The inquiry was launched following the release of US Department of Justice documents detailing connections between the Lang family and Epstein. Lang has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Lang served as culture minister under Socialist President François Mitterrand during the 1980s and 1990s, overseeing significant projects such as the construction of the Louvre Pyramid. Since 2013, he has led the Institut du Monde Arabe, which operates under the supervision of the French Foreign Ministry and promotes research and understanding of Arab culture.
Deepak Chopra
Deepak Chopra, the Indian-American author and wellness guru, appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files due to a series of email exchanges in 2017.
One email invited Epstein to Israel, suggesting he use a fake name and “bring your girls,” while another stated, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” The messages also included casual remarks about social gatherings, such as an evening that “ended 1 AM.”
Chopra has said his contact with Epstein was limited and unrelated to abuse, and he has condemned exploitation, though some of the language in the emails has drawn criticism in the light of Epstein’s criminal history.