Mira Nair Named In Fresh Epstein Files In 2009 Film Party Email

Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair is mentioned in the newly released Epstein files, linked to a 2009 email referencing a film party at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mira Nair
Mira Nair Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mira Nair Epstein files mention stems from a 2009 party email.

  • DOJ confirms names listed do not imply wrongdoing.

  • Disclosure part of 3 million-page Epstein document release.

The fresh batch of Epstein files has drawn attention after the acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair was named in newly released US Department of Justice documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Nair, who is also the mother of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, appears in a 2009 email that references her attendance at a film-related party. The documents do not accuse her of any misconduct.

The mention appears in an email sent by publicist Peggy Siegel in October 2009 to an address associated with Epstein. The message refers to an after-party hosted at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse and lists several high-profile attendees, including political figures, business leaders, and filmmakers. Mira Nair’s name is included among those mentioned.

What the Epstein Files Reveal

The email, partially visible in screenshots reported by international media, describes a post-film gathering following a screening. Although the subject line remains undisclosed, the body of the message situates the event firmly within the social circle surrounding Epstein and Maxwell at the time. Reports suggest that the party was linked to Nair’s 2009 film, Amelia, although this is not explicitly stated in the document itself.

Schitt’s Creek’s Cast Mourns Demise Of Catherine OHara - Instagram
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy Mourn Schitt’s Creek Co-Star Catherine O’Hara: “Words Seem Inadequate”

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

No Allegation of Wrongdoing

It is important to note that inclusion in the Epstein files does not indicate criminal behaviour. The DOJ has clarified that many individuals appear in the records simply due to correspondence, travel logs, or social interactions. Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Related Content
Related Content
A document included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, that illustrates several people who handled Epstein's financial affairs or who were close to him. - (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

BY Outlook News Desk

Scale of the DOJ Disclosure

The latest release includes more than 3 million pages of material, alongside thousands of videos and images. Officials confirmed that identifying images have been redacted, except those related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s crimes. There has been no public response from Mira Nair or the NYC mayor’s office so far.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus