Mira Nair Named In Fresh Epstein Files In 2009 Film Party Email

Mira Nair Epstein files mention stems from a 2009 party email.
DOJ confirms names listed do not imply wrongdoing.
Disclosure part of 3 million-page Epstein document release.
The fresh batch of Epstein files has drawn attention after the acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair was named in newly released US Department of Justice documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Nair, who is also the mother of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, appears in a 2009 email that references her attendance at a film-related party. The documents do not accuse her of any misconduct.
The mention appears in an email sent by publicist Peggy Siegel in October 2009 to an address associated with Epstein. The message refers to an after-party hosted at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse and lists several high-profile attendees, including political figures, business leaders, and filmmakers. Mira Nair’s name is included among those mentioned.
What the Epstein Files Reveal
The email, partially visible in screenshots reported by international media, describes a post-film gathering following a screening. Although the subject line remains undisclosed, the body of the message situates the event firmly within the social circle surrounding Epstein and Maxwell at the time. Reports suggest that the party was linked to Nair’s 2009 film, Amelia, although this is not explicitly stated in the document itself.
No Allegation of Wrongdoing
It is important to note that inclusion in the Epstein files does not indicate criminal behaviour. The DOJ has clarified that many individuals appear in the records simply due to correspondence, travel logs, or social interactions. Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Scale of the DOJ Disclosure
The latest release includes more than 3 million pages of material, alongside thousands of videos and images. Officials confirmed that identifying images have been redacted, except those related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a prison sentence for her role in Epstein’s crimes. There has been no public response from Mira Nair or the NYC mayor’s office so far.