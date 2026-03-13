When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

Decoding heterosexual relationships in India, Haima Deshpande, in How Indian Laws Govern People’s Right To Love And Live, writes, “in India, only those relationships bet­ween a man and a woman are considered to be legitimate when there is a marriage between the two. A heterosexual relationship sans marriage is considered ill­egitimate in India. There is no particular law in India pertaining to live-in relationships. Therefore, there are no rights or obligations under the law for the parties in a live-in relationship. However, the judiciary has in many cases, ensured that there is no miscarriage of justice.”