Why ED Raided Ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Home | The CMRL-Exalogic Case Explained

In a Facebook post, Riyas, who is also Veena's husband and a CPI(M) state secretariat member, said, "You may surround and attack us however you want. But we will not bow before the Sangh Parivar. We will continue fighting until our final breath." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters in Thiruvananathapuram that the case against Vijayan was “deliberately fabricated” and asserted that there was no evidence against either the former chief minister or anyone associated with him.