National

ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Kerala CM's Daughter

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and her IT company, based on alleged illegal payments from a private mineral firm.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Photo: PTI
info_icon

Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering case on Wednesday against Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, her IT company, and several others.

The case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is set to delve into allegations of illicit transactions between Veena Vijayan's company, Exalogic Solutions, and Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a private firm. The ED is expected to summon individuals involved in the case for further inquiry.

The investigation by the ED follows a complaint lodged by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a unit under the Union corporate affairs ministry.

Advertisement

The genesis of the case lies in an earlier probe by the Income Tax Department, which purportedly uncovered irregularities suggesting that CMRL made payments totalling Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions from 2018 to 2019, despite the absence of any services rendered by the IT firm to CMRL.

In a recent development, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions challenging the initiation of the probe by the SFIO.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - null
Kerala Congress Alleges Corruption In Medicine Procurement, Targets Chief Minister

BY PTI

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
  4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
  5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; Congress Terms Shiv Sena (UBT) 'Khichdi Chor' Over Seat Sharing Battle
  7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
  8. Sports World LIVE: Endrick, Lamine Yamal Star As Brazil Hold Spain 3-3 In Friendly