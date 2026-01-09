Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Faces Tough Indonesian Test

File photo of India's men's doubles pairing Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 quarterfinals, looking to carry forward their strong run in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian duo booked their last-eight spot with a solid 21-18, 21-12 win over Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap, extending a confident start to the season after finals appearances at Hong Kong Open and China Masters in 2025. As former world bronze medallists, Satwik-Chirag’s blend of power and precision will be tested by the experienced Indonesian challenge, making this a high-stakes clash in one of badminton’s marquee early-season events.

9 Jan 2026, 03:11:05 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: Live Streaming Info The Malaysian Open BWF Super 1000 men's doubles quarter-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

9 Jan 2026, 02:41:07 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: Start Time The QF clash between Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri is set to start around 3:30 PM (IST) onwards. The actual timing is subject to when previous matches on Court 2 end. Match 6 is currently underway, and Satwik-Chirag's clash is eighth (and last) on court.