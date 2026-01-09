Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: India’s Top Pair Faces Tough Indonesian Test

Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: Live Streaming Info
The Malaysian Open BWF Super 1000 men's doubles quarter-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: Start Time
The QF clash between Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri is set to start around 3:30 PM (IST) onwards. The actual timing is subject to when previous matches on Court 2 end. Match 6 is currently underway, and Satwik-Chirag's clash is eighth (and last) on court.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Live Score, Malaysia Open QF: Welcome
