India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check Who's In And Who's Out For IND Vs ENG Match At Wankhede

Nearly four years ago in Adelaide, England had cruised past India with a 10-wicket win, thanks to Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' match-winning 170-run partnership

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check Whos In And Whos Out
India will face England for the third consecutive time in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India and England meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final match

  • This will be the two teams' 3rd straight meeting at this stage

  • India name an unchanged XI while Rehan Ahmed sat out for the visitors

Co-hosts and reigning champions India take on another 2-time winners England in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the two team's 3rd consecutive meeting at this stage of the tournament.

In the previous edition, the Men in Blue had come out on top with a bumper 67-run victory before defeating South Africa in the finale at Barbados.

Nearly four years ago in Adelaide, England had cruised past India with a 10-wicket win, thanks to Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' match-winning 170-run partnership.

A few days later, the Three Lions would eventually claim their 2nd T20 World Cup title by beating Pakistan in the finale. So, this fixture, over the last two editions, has decided the winner of the competition.

Both India and England have lost only once throughout the 2026 T20 World Cup edition. While Harry Brook and his men were beaten by the West Indies in the Group stages, Suryakumar Yadav and co had succumbed to a 76-run loss in their Super 8s opener last month.

Related Content
England's captain Harry Brook, right, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav shake hands at the toss ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: See Best Photos From Wankhede Stadium
England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026. - X/BCCI
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Harry Brook Wins Toss, ENG To Bat First At Wankhede
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
India Vs England Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 2nd Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium
England's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Harry Brook And Co Train Hard On Match Eve
Related Content

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Men In Blue Unchanged; Rehan Ahmed Sits Out For Three Lions

Both the captains walked out for the toss a while ago with Harry Brook electing to bowl first in Wankhede. Suryakumar Yadav had stated that his side were looking to bat first and put as much runs as possible due to the strong winds and minimal amount of dew.

As for their playing XI, the Men in Blue remain unchanged from their 5-wicket victory against the West Indies 4 nights ago.

All eyes are not only expected to be on Sanju Samson but also on how Abhishek Sharma performs tonight. The latter's bat has remained quite in this edition, but he will look to start afresh in this match.

As for England, right-arm leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made way for fast bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to add an extra pacer in the lush green top wicket at Wankhede.

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: IND Aim 250 At Wankhede | IND - 237/6 (19)

  2. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma Departs For Cheap Score Again

  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

  5. Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law