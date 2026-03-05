India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Check Who's In And Who's Out For IND Vs ENG Match At Wankhede

Summary of this article
India and England meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 2nd semi-final match
This will be the two teams' 3rd straight meeting at this stage
India name an unchanged XI while Rehan Ahmed sat out for the visitors
Co-hosts and reigning champions India take on another 2-time winners England in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the two team's 3rd consecutive meeting at this stage of the tournament.
In the previous edition, the Men in Blue had come out on top with a bumper 67-run victory before defeating South Africa in the finale at Barbados.
Nearly four years ago in Adelaide, England had cruised past India with a 10-wicket win, thanks to Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' match-winning 170-run partnership.
A few days later, the Three Lions would eventually claim their 2nd T20 World Cup title by beating Pakistan in the finale. So, this fixture, over the last two editions, has decided the winner of the competition.
Both India and England have lost only once throughout the 2026 T20 World Cup edition. While Harry Brook and his men were beaten by the West Indies in the Group stages, Suryakumar Yadav and co had succumbed to a 76-run loss in their Super 8s opener last month.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Men In Blue Unchanged; Rehan Ahmed Sits Out For Three Lions
Both the captains walked out for the toss a while ago with Harry Brook electing to bowl first in Wankhede. Suryakumar Yadav had stated that his side were looking to bat first and put as much runs as possible due to the strong winds and minimal amount of dew.
As for their playing XI, the Men in Blue remain unchanged from their 5-wicket victory against the West Indies 4 nights ago.
All eyes are not only expected to be on Sanju Samson but also on how Abhishek Sharma performs tonight. The latter's bat has remained quite in this edition, but he will look to start afresh in this match.
As for England, right-arm leg spinner Rehan Ahmed made way for fast bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton to add an extra pacer in the lush green top wicket at Wankhede.
India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
England playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid