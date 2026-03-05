India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Why Is Rehan Ahmed Not Playing Today?

England left out Rehan Ahmed for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against India at Wankhede, bringing in Jamie Overton while India retained their winning combination

Outlook Sports Desk
England's Rehan Ahmed bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • England dropped Rehan Ahmed and brought in Jamie Overton for the semi-final

  • The Wankhede pitch favors pace, prompting England to strengthen their seam attack

  • India stuck with the same playing XI after strong performances earlier in the tournament

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England is being played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With a place in the final on the line, the high-stakes clash has attracted huge attention from fans across the cricketing world.

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and chose to field first, putting India in to bat in front of a packed Mumbai crowd. The decision was influenced by the conditions at Wankhede, where chasing often becomes easier later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Brook also made an unexpected announement during the toss, revealing Rehan Ahmed's absence from the playing XI for the must-win clash.

Why is Rehan Ahmed not playing in the semi-final?

One of the key talking points ahead of the match was England’s team selection. Young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was left out of the playing XI for the semi-final against India. Instead, England brought in fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton as their only change for the crucial knockout game.

The decision largely comes down to the pitch conditions at Wankhede. The surface in Mumbai traditionally favors pace bowlers and stroke-play rather than spin, with good bounce and carry for seamers. Because of that, England opted to strengthen their pace attack rather than play an extra spinner.

Overton’s ability to bowl quick overs and contribute with the bat lower down the order made him a more suitable option for the conditions in this semi-final. With pacers like Jofra Archer and Sam Curran already in the side, adding Overton gave England another seam option while also providing depth in the batting lineup.

India stick with same playing XI for semi-final

While England made one tactical change, India decided to stick with the same playing XI that helped them reach the knockout stage. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the team management showed faith in the combination that has worked well throughout the tournament.

India enter the semi-final on the back of strong performances, including a crucial Super 8 win over West Indies powered by a brilliant 97 from Sanju Samson. The batting lineup remains unchanged, while the bowling attack continues to rely on the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and the variety offered by the spin department.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

