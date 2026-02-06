India Win ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Reactions Pour In After 100-Run England Drubbing in Final | Who Said What

India clinch the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 with a 100-run win over England

  • India secured a 100-run victory over England U19 to win a record-extending sixth ICC U19 World Cup title

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a record 175 off 80 balls, powering India’s huge total in the final

  • Check out players' reactions following the historic win

India Under-19 produced a commanding performance to win their sixth ICC U-19 World Cup title, defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club.

Winning the toss and batting first, India posted a massive 411/9, powered by a breathtaking 175 from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that shattered multiple records for highest individual score in a U19 final. Captain Ayush Mhatre offered vital support with 53, and contributions from Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan helped India sustain the onslaught throughout their innings.

Chasing a daunting target of 412, England showed glimpses of resistance early on, with Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes providing starts.

However, India’s disciplined bowling never allowed sustained partnerships, and despite a valiant century from Caleb Falconer (115), England were eventually dismissed for 311 in 40.2 overs, handing India a comfortable 100-run victory. The win not only extended India’s dominance at the youth level but also highlighted the depth and talent in their cricketing pipeline.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reacts On Winning POTM

"I can't express what I am feeling but the way we have all been working hard for the last 7-8 months and our support staff who have been with us for a long time and always made sure we are alright, I would like to dedicate the award to them. We weren't taking too much pressure. We just thought how we had done well in the tournament, we'll just follow our process and play our natural games. The preparation has been good not only during the Asia Cup, but the last 8-9 months. And only the players know how hard we have worked in that period. I had faith in my skills that I can contribute in big games and today it happened."

India Skipper Ayush Mhatre's Reaction On Winning The Final

I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy. [On Sooryavanshi] We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do. We just wanted to carry forward the legacy. Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we have won it. No words for the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months."

Other Players Reaction

Hrishikesh Kanitkar: "It's a great feeling. I've been here before but for these boys it's going to be really special. And after the fight the England boys put up, it's a fabulous win. We are happy to see the development. Obviously we play for the trophies, but good to see the development. [Celebrations?] Just going to have a dinner and go back to sleep."

Aaron George: "It's just sinking in. Really happy and going to celebrate with all the boys. Vaibhav did a great job. I think we batted them out of the game and all credit to him."

Here's What England Skipper Thomas Rew Has To Say On The Loss

"I think i's always going to be tough when a player like Vaibhav gets going. We were left scratching our heads a little bit. We did our research. Wanted to use our change-ups. That's what's worked for us previously against India, but today Vaibhav came off. Great effort there from our batters there. Caleb, unbelievable innings and Dawkins with some runs as well. [On the chase] We were really excited to go out there and have some fun. We fell short, but we had a good time."

