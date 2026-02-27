Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

Karnataka face Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, 27 February, Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final at 220/5
After Day 3, Karnataka are trailing by 364 runs, with Mayank Agarwal unbeaten on 130
Day 4 could hinge on Mayank Agarwal vs Auqib Nabi, with Karnataka needing to bat long and J&K looking for early breakthroughs
Karnataka face Jammu and Kashmir on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 final on Friday, 27 February at the KmaSCA Rajnagar Stadium.
Karnataka head into the fourth day under pressure after a demanding third day that tested their temperament and depth.
At stumps on Day 3, they were 220/5 in 69 overs, still trailing Jammu and Kashmir by 364 runs after conceding a massive first-innings total. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and the margin for error has continued to shrink as the final edges closer to a decisive phase.
Standing between Karnataka and further trouble is Mayank Agarwal. The opener produced a gritty, disciplined unbeaten 130, batting deep into the day and ensuring his side remain in the contest. With him at the crease at the close was wicketkeeper Kruthik Krishna, unbeaten on 27, the pair tasked with carrying Karnataka forward when play begins on Day 4.
What Happened On Ranji Trophy Final – Day 3
Jammu and Kashmir seized control early on Day 3 through a sharp opening burst. Auqib Nabi set the tone by removing KL Rahul for 13 off 39 balls before tightening his grip on the innings with a decisive spell.
Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran were both dismissed for ducks, leaving Karnataka reeling and scrambling for stability. Nabi ended the day with impressive figures of 3/32.
The pressure did not ease after Lunch. Sunil Kumar chipped in with the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, who fell for a brisk 11 off 10 balls, compounding Karnataka’s problems.
Shreyas Gopal attempted to rebuild alongside Mayank and contributed a patient 27 before being dismissed late in the day. Through it all, Mayank remained composed, leaving well and punishing loose deliveries to bring up a hard-earned century.
At stumps on Day 3, Karnataka had weathered the worst without losing further wickets late in the evening. Mayank was unbeaten on 130 off 207 balls, while Kruthik Krishna provided support with a watchful 27, setting up a crucial fourth day.
How Jammu And Kashmir Built Their Advantage
Jammu and Kashmir’s strong position was built on their dominant first-innings effort of 584. Karnataka did manage to claw back some control late on Day 2 and into Day 3, with Prasidh Krishna breaking through Abid Mushtaq’s resistance and Vijaykumar Vyshak accounting for Sahil Lotra after a patient 72.
Earlier, J&K had absorbed pressure effectively. After Karnataka found success against well-set batters Shubham Pundir and Abdul Samad, skipper Paras Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan ensured there was no collapse.
Their 110-run partnership was constructed cautiously, shifting momentum firmly back in J&K’s favour. Dogra eventually fell for 70 off 166 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Wadhawan struck a fluent 70 off 109 deliveries.
The second day of the final was also interrupted by poor light and rain, with play eventually called off early.
An on-field altercation involving Paras Dogra and substitute fielder Aneesh added an unfortunate flashpoint to the contest, with the J&K skipper headbutting the substitute fielder following a sledging exchange, briefly overshadowing the cricket.
What Could Happen Next In Ranji Trophy Final?
Day 4 shapes up as a defining phase of the final. Karnataka’s immediate task is to extend their first innings and reduce the deficit, with Mayank Agarwal’s wicket central to Jammu and Kashmir’s plans. The longer he bats, the more complicated the equation becomes.
For Jammu and Kashmir, early breakthroughs could open the door to a commanding position. With the pitch beginning to show signs of wear and the bowlers sensing opportunity, the opening session on Day 4 is likely to dictate how the rest of the final unfolds.
Remember that in case of a draw, the team with the first-innings lead will be declared the champions of the 2025-26 edition of Indian domestic cricket's premier red-ball competition.
