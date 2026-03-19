IPL 2026: CSK Suffer Huge Blow As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Hamstring Injury - Report

Summary of this article
Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury, dealing a blow to CSK
Matt Henry likely to step in the playing XI
Ellis’ absence impacts CSK’s death bowling and leadership depth
Chennai Super Kings have been dealt an early setback ahead of IPL 2026, with one of their key overseas pacers ruled out before the season even begins. Injuries at this stage often force teams to rethink combinations, and CSK now find themselves making a quick adjustment to their bowling unit.
The franchise had invested in a specialist T20 operator known for his control at the death, but that plan has now taken a hit. With the tournament fast approaching, the focus shifts to how effectively they can replace that skill set.
Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury, continuing what has been a frustrating run on the fitness front. The Australian pacer had already missed key matches in the Big Bash League earlier this year, with Hobart Hurricanes confirming, “Ellis will miss the remainder… due to hamstring tightness.”
Ellis has built a strong reputation in T20 cricket, especially with his variations and composure in pressure overs. In T20Is, he has picked up 55 wickets in 36 matches at an impressive average of 17.78, underlining his effectiveness in the shortest format. His ability to bowl across phases, particularly at the death, made him a crucial part of CSK’s plans.
“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan told Sportstar
Matt Henry Likely to Step In
With Ellis unavailable, CSK might include Matt Henry in the starting XI as Ellis' replacement. The New Zealand quick brings experience and a slightly different skill set, relying more on seam movement and accuracy rather than variations.
Henry has been a consistent performer across formats for New Zealand and offers reliability with the new ball. While he may not be a like-for-like replacement in terms of death bowling, his ability to strike early could help CSK maintain balance in their attack.
Ellis’ Leadership Role and What CSK Lose
Beyond his bowling, Ellis also brings leadership experience. He has captained the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, highlighting the trust placed in him at the franchise level. His absence, therefore, is not just about losing a bowler but also a tactical voice in the squad.
CSK were banking on his ability to close out games in tight situations, a role he has excelled in across leagues worldwide. Losing that option means the team will have to redistribute responsibilities among their pace attack.
With IPL 2026 around the corner, CSK will now hope that Henry settles in quickly. But replacing a specialist like Ellis in the playing XI, especially one with proven T20 numbers and leadership experience, is never straightforward.