RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 43 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag opted to bat against Delhi Capitals after winning the toss in match 43 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (May 1). Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is set for his first match of the season for DC after recovering from a shoulder injury. For the home side RR, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a comeback in place of Yash Raj Punja.
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