RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 43 At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag opted to bat against Delhi Capitals after winning the toss in match 43 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (May 1). Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is set for his first match of the season for DC after recovering from a shoulder injury. For the home side RR, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a comeback in place of Yash Raj Punja.

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IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bowled out by Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Riyan Parag Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel with batting partner captain Riyan Parag run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Riyan Parag IPL 2026: RR vs DC
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, right, celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Ravindra Jadeja
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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