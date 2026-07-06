Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Star Overcomes Momentary Scare To Secure Quarter-Final Spot

Novak Djokovic reached his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and 66th career Grand Slam last-eight stage by defeating Roman Safiullin 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday, July 05 in the Round of 16 encounter. The victory was historic, marking Djokovic’s 106th match win at the All-England Club, surpassing Roger Federer for the most by a man in the Open Era.  Djokovic faced a stiff test from the qualifier, rallying from 2-5 down in the first set to narrowly win the tie-break. Though he cruised through the second, he encountered friction in the third, receiving a code violation during a frustrated lapse. Safiullin capitalized, claiming the set to extend the match. However, the seven-time champion regained composure in the fourth, sealing the win with signature precision. Djokovic moves closer to his eighth Wimbledon title and a potential 25th major championship.

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Wimbledon Tennis Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026 Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Roman Safiullin
Roman Saffiulin of Russia leaves the court after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Roman Safiullin Wimbledon 2026
Roman Saffiulin of Russia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Roman Safiullin
Roman Saffiulin of Russia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
Fans of Novak Djokovic cheer on the stands as the Serbian plays against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis: Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic
Roman Saffiulin of Russia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon 2026: Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic
Roman Saffiulin of Russia returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Championships: Roman Safiullin vs Novak Djokovic
Roman Saffiulin of Russia reacts to winning a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo; AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Roman Saffiulin of Russia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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