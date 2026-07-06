Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin, Wimbledon 2026: Serbian Star Overcomes Momentary Scare To Secure Quarter-Final Spot
Novak Djokovic reached his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and 66th career Grand Slam last-eight stage by defeating Roman Safiullin 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday, July 05 in the Round of 16 encounter. The victory was historic, marking Djokovic’s 106th match win at the All-England Club, surpassing Roger Federer for the most by a man in the Open Era. Djokovic faced a stiff test from the qualifier, rallying from 2-5 down in the first set to narrowly win the tie-break. Though he cruised through the second, he encountered friction in the third, receiving a code violation during a frustrated lapse. Safiullin capitalized, claiming the set to extend the match. However, the seven-time champion regained composure in the fourth, sealing the win with signature precision. Djokovic moves closer to his eighth Wimbledon title and a potential 25th major championship.
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