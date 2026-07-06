Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Encounter At New York New Jersey Stadium

Brazil vs Norway Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Five-time champions Brazil's "Seleção" face a historic psychological barrier as they clash with Norway's "Løvene" at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, aiming to secure a quarter-final ticket. With superstar Erling Haaland leading the charge, Norway arrive as the tournament's dangerous dark horses, maintaining a famous unbeaten record against the Brazilians in previous World Cup meetings. Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, possess the attacking flair of Vinicius Jr. and Bruno Guimarães, but they must remain disciplined to neutralize the Scandinavians' lethal counter-attacks. With a quarter-final berth against either England or Mexico awaiting the victor, this blockbuster Round of 16 encounter is poised to be a high-stakes tactical chess match. It's a clash between legendary pedigree and rising ambition. See the best photos from the BRA vs NOR football match here:

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Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Neymar (10) during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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Brazils Neymar (10) gestures during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford
Brazil's Neymar (10) gestures during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford Adam Hunger/AP Photo
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Fans of Brazil cheer from the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford,
Fans of Brazil cheer from the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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Fans of Brazil cheer from the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford
Fans of Brazil cheer from the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford AP Photo/Adam Hunger
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Norways Erling Haaland (9) walks on the pitch ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford,
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) walks on the pitch ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
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Brazil fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford
Brazil fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
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People gather to watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Norway shown on a big screen at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo
People gather to watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Norway shown on a big screen at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo JAVAD PARSA/AP Photo
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Norways Erling Haaland (9) and Kristoffer Ajer (3) warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) and Kristoffer Ajer (3) warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford Pamela Smith/AP Photo
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A fan with their face painted in the flags of Brazil and Norway waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway
A fan with their face painted in the flags of Brazil and Norway waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway Frank Franklin II/AP Photo
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People gather to watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Norway shown on a big screen at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo
People gather to watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Norway shown on a big screen at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo JAVAD PARSA/AP Photo
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