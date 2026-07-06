Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 16 Encounter At New York New Jersey Stadium
Brazil vs Norway Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Five-time champions Brazil's "Seleção" face a historic psychological barrier as they clash with Norway's "Løvene" at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, aiming to secure a quarter-final ticket. With superstar Erling Haaland leading the charge, Norway arrive as the tournament's dangerous dark horses, maintaining a famous unbeaten record against the Brazilians in previous World Cup meetings. Brazil, under Carlo Ancelotti, possess the attacking flair of Vinicius Jr. and Bruno Guimarães, but they must remain disciplined to neutralize the Scandinavians' lethal counter-attacks. With a quarter-final berth against either England or Mexico awaiting the victor, this blockbuster Round of 16 encounter is poised to be a high-stakes tactical chess match. It's a clash between legendary pedigree and rising ambition. See the best photos from the BRA vs NOR football match here:
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE