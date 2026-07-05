Brazil Vs Norway Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Preview, Predicted XIs, H2H, When, Where To Watch

Brazil face Norway on Monday, July 6, at New York New Jersey Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake
Norway are unbeaten against Brazil in four previous meetings (2 wins, 2 draws), including a famous 2-1 victory at the 1998 World Cup
Brazil topped Group C before beating Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32, while Norway finished second in Group I and edged Ivory Coast 2-1 to reach the last 16
Brazil will face Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday, July 6, at New York New Jersey Stadium, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. The five-time world champions may start as favourites, but history favours Norway, who remain unbeaten against Brazil with two wins and two draws in their previous four meetings.
The two nations have met only four times, with Norway winning twice and drawing twice. Their most memorable triumph came at the 1998 World Cup, when they came from behind to defeat Brazil 2-1 in Marseille.
More than two decades later, Brazil are still searching for their first-ever win over the Vikings, adding extra intrigue to Sunday's knockout clash.
Carlo Ancelotti's side reached the knockout stage after topping Group C and then producing a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Japan in the Round of 32.
Casemiro cancelled out Kaishu Sano's opener before Gabriel Martinelli struck deep into stoppage time to send Brazil through. However, Brazil have injury concerns, with Casemiro racing to be fit, Raphinha ruled out and Lucas Paqueta doubtful.
Norway also booked their place in the last 16 with a late 2-1 win over Ivory Coast, as Erling Haaland netted the decisive goal. Stale Solbakken's men finished second in Group I behind France and have scored in every match at the tournament, with Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth leading their attack.
Brazil will be aiming to end their winless record against Norway and keep their quest for a sixth World Cup title alive, while the Vikings will hope to continue their impressive run and pull off another famous result against the Selecao.
Brazil Vs Norway: Head-To-Head
Norway remain unbeaten against Brazil in international football.
Matches played: 4
Brazil wins: 0
Norway wins: 2
Draws: 2
Last meeting: Brazil 1-1 Norway (International Friendly, 2006)
World Cup meetings: Norway 2-1 Brazil (1998 FIFA World Cup group stage)
How Did Brazil And Norway Reach The Round Of 16?
Brazil: Brazil topped Group C after victories over Scotland and Haiti, along with a draw against Morocco. The Selecao then showed their fighting spirit in the Round of 32, coming from behind to beat Japan 2-1 as Casemiro headed home the equaliser before Gabriel Martinelli struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner.
Norway: Norway finished second in Group I after defeating Iraq and Senegal, with their only group-stage defeat coming against France. They carried that momentum into the Round of 32, edging Ivory Coast 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland's late winner, securing Norway's first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match.
Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted Lineups
Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Gabriel Martinelli; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr.
Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.
Brazil Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Live Streaming
When to watch Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match?
The Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will be played on Monday, July 6, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Brazil vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.