France Vs Sweden Preview: Les Bleus Face Nordic Resolve In Round Of 32 Showdown

France topped Group I with a perfect record to reach the Round of 32
Sweden advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams
The winners will secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
France will look to continue their impressive FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they face Sweden in a high-stakes Round of 32 clash at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday (June 30).
Les Bleus topped Group I with a perfect record, showcasing their attacking depth and defensive solidity, while Sweden squeezed into the knockout stage after finishing third in Group F, earning one of the best third-placed spots.
Didier Deschamps' side enter the contest as favourites, but Graham Potter's disciplined Swedes have already shown they can frustrate elite opposition and will be eager to pull off another World Cup upset.
France Vs Sweden Head-To-Head
France and Sweden have shared a competitive rivalry over the years, meeting several times across FIFA World Cups, UEFA European Championships and the UEFA Nations League.
Les Bleus have generally enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings thanks to their star-studded squad, although Sweden have produced memorable victories of their own. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, history will take a back seat as both sides prepare for another fiercely contested European showdown.
France Vs Sweden Match Prediction
France possess one of the strongest squads remaining in the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Aurelien Tchouameni spearheading an attack that has looked clinical throughout the group stage.
Sweden, meanwhile, will rely on the pace and finishing of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga to trouble the French defence on the counter. While Sweden have the quality to make life difficult, France's superior depth, experience and attacking firepower should see them edge this contest and advance to the Round of 16.
Prediction: France 3-1 Sweden
France Vs Sweden Live Streaming
The France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be played on Tuesday, June 30, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. Football fans in India can watch the match live on the Unite8 Sports television network, while live streaming will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.