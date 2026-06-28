FIFA World Cup 2026: Full Round Of 32 Fixtures, Dates, Kickoff Times

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its first-ever Round of 32 after the expanded 48-team group stage concluded
Heavyweights including Argentina, England, Brazil, France, Germany and Portugal headline the knockout fixtures
The Round of 32 begins with South Africa vs Canada and ends with Argentina vs Cape Verde and Colombia vs Ghana
The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially enters its most ruthless phase as the world's grandest tournament gets ready for its first-ever single-elimination Round of 32.
Following weeks of unpredictable drama, heartbreak, and historic upsets across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the newly introduced 12-group phase has successfully whittled the expanded 48-team field down to the final contenders.
The initial safety net of the group stage is gone, meaning global heavyweights and tournament dark horses alike are now just five victories away from lifting the iconic trophy at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 20, 2026.
The intense battle for survival begins immediately, so to speak, and the road to the final is now set for the remaining contenders, 32 of them.
The Final Group Stage Deciders
The final matches of the group phase concluded over the weekend. In Group L, England secured their progression with a 2-0 victory over Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium, while Croatia narrowly edged past Ghana 2-1 in Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, Group K saw a tense 0-0 draw between heavyweights Colombia and Portugal in Miami, alongside a 3-1 victory for DR Congo over Uzbekistan in Atlanta.
Group J provided maximum entertainment as Algeria and Austria battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw in Kansas City, while Argentina dominated Jordan with a 3-1 win in Dallas. Lionel Messi, the World Cup's most prolific scorer, still made time to score his sixth goal of the tournament, coming on as a late substitute.
These results locked the qualification brackets, sending the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, alongside the eight best third-placed teams, into the knockouts.
Round Of 32 Early Wave Fixtures
The knockout drama officially opens on Monday, June 29 at 12:30 AM IST, featuring a massive clash as South Africa face tournament co-hosts Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium.
Later that evening, on June 29 at 10:30 PM IST, five-time champions Brazil take the pitch against a disciplined Japan squad at Houston Stadium. The action moves quickly into the early hours of Tuesday, June 30 at 2:00 AM IST, with Germany taking on a tough Paraguay side at Boston Stadium.
This opening block concludes on June 30 at 6:30 AM IST with a highly anticipated tactical battle between the Netherlands and Morocco at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico.
Mid-Week Knockout Showdowns
The mid-week schedule begins on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:30 PM IST as the Ivory Coast battle Norway at Dallas Stadium. Moving into Wednesday, July 1 at 2:30 AM IST, France face Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Co-hosts Mexico take center stage later that morning at 6:30 AM IST against Ecuador at the iconic Mexico City Stadium. The evening window on July 1 sees England meet DR Congo at Atlanta Stadium at 9:30 PM IST.
The marathon continues into Thursday, July 2 at 1:30 AM IST with Belgium fighting Senegal at Seattle Stadium, followed by the United States playing Bosnia and Herzegovina at 5:30 AM IST at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Argentina Vs Cape Verde: Closing Round Highlight
The final set of matches starts on Friday, July 3 at 12:30 AM IST, with Spain taking on Austria at the Los Angeles Stadium. Later that morning at 4:30 AM IST, a heavyweight European encounter features Portugal vs Croatia at Toronto Stadium.
The Switzerland vs Algeria clash follow at 8:30 AM IST at BC Place in Vancouver, while Australia take on Egypt at Dallas Stadium at 11:30 PM IST.
The Round of 32 officially concludes on Saturday, July 4, beginning with Argentina facing tournament debutants Cape Verde at 3:30 AM IST in Miami, followed by Colombia meeting Ghana at Kansas City Stadium at 7:00 AM IST.
FIFA World Cup 2026, Round Of 32: Live Streaming
Fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live on United8 Sports 1 and United8 Sports 2 (SD and HD) on television, while live streaming is available on ZEE5 with a valid subscription.