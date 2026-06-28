Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group J Encounter At Dallas Stadium

Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and teammates enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Argentina in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

1/1 Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, warms up ahead of the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)





