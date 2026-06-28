Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group J Encounter At Dallas Stadium

Jordan vs Argentina Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pride is the only prize that remains as Jordan face a juggernaut in Argentina at Dallas Stadium. Having already secured the top spot in Group J, Lionel Scaloni’s La Albiceleste are expected to rotate their squad, with Lionel Messi set to watch from the sidelines. For Jordan, this high-profile finale marks the end of their tournament journey after earlier defeats to Austria and Algeria. Despite being eliminated, the Chivalrous Ones have had a historic debut and look to leave the world stage with a memorable performance against the defending champions. Expect a relaxed atmosphere in Texas as the South Americans gear up for the knockout rounds while Jordan plays for their nation's honor. See the best photos from the JOR vs ARG football match here:

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Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, and teammates enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Argentina in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Jordan Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, warms up ahead of the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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