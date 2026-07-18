France Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 Things You Need To Know Before The Third-Place Play-Off Match At Miami

France and England clash in the third-place decider play-off at Miami
This is the penultimate match of the FIFA World Cup 2026
Here is ten things to know before the third-place match kicks off
The stage is set in Florida for an emotionally charged conclusion to the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for two European giants. As France and England prepare for the third-place play-off at Miami Stadium, both nations find themselves navigating the bittersweet aftermath of semi-final heartbreak.
For France, a tournament favorite that fell to Spain, and England, who saw their dream of a first title since 1966 dashed by Argentina, this fixture represents a final, albeit unwanted, hurdle before the tournament curtains close.
Last Game For Didier Deschamps As France Manager
This match marks the final appearance of Didier Deschamps as the manager of the France national team. A victory would be a poignant send-off for one of the most successful figures in French football history, cementing a legacy that has defined an era.
A Final Hurrah For Both Teams
After the crushing disappointment of their respective semi-final exits—France falling to Spain and England suffering a last-minute defeat against Argentina—both teams are determined to secure the bronze medal. It is a final chance to reward their traveling supporters with a win.
Golden Boot Race Stays Alive
All eyes will be on the final tally for the Golden Boot. With both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé sitting on eight goals, Mbappé has a crucial opportunity in this match to break the deadlock. While he currently holds the lead due to the tournament’s tie-breaking criteria, a strong performance against England could secure the award outright.
Uncertain Future For Harry Kane
England’s Harry Kane remains hungry to add to his six-goal tally, but his motivation runs deeper than individual honors. At 32 years old, Kane faces a period of introspection regarding his international future. With the next World Cup four years away, there is palpable uncertainty over whether this fixture will serve as his final appearance on the sport's greatest stage.
Consequently, Kane will be viewing this as potentially his last World Cup match, driving a desperate need to leave a lasting legacy and finish this campaign on a definitive, high note.
Miami Stadiums Bids Goodbye
The clash will take place at the iconic Miami Stadium (locally known as the Hard Rock Stadium), which serves as the host for this third-place encounter. This match holds the distinction of being the final FIFA World Cup fixture hosted at this venue
Uniquely, the stadium’s transition into a World Cup host was a complex logistical "collaborative effort". Because the venue also hosts the Miami Grand Prix, teams had to execute an expedited deconstruction of Formula 1 infrastructure—including paddock and broadcast equipment—to clear the site for FIFA’s arrival by early June.
Having successfully navigated this high-pressure schedule, Miami Stadium has served as a cornerstone of the 2026 tournament, and this bronze-medal match offers one final opportunity for the Miami faithful to experience the electric atmosphere of football's greatest stage within these historic walls.
Rivalry At Stake
France and England share a deep-seated competitive history that transcends mere sport. The rivalry between these two nations, often dubbed the "Cross-Channel Derby," is one of the oldest in international football.
Their history dates back to 1923, but their 2022 World Cup quarter-final remains perhaps the most significant chapter in recent memory. It was a match decided by fine margins—a masterclass in tactical discipline where France's clinical efficiency just barely overcame England's relentless pressure.
France narrowly edged out the Three Lions 2-1, a match remembered as much for Aurélien Tchouaméni’s thunderous long-range opener as it was for the agonizing moment Harry Kane sent a late penalty over the crossbar, effectively ending England's tournament dreams.
Mbappe Chases Top-Scorer's Spot
With his sights firmly set on the summit of football history, Kylian Mbappé continues his relentless pursuit of Lionel Messi’s record as the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history
Entering the third-place match, Mbappé has amassed an incredible 20 goals across his tournament career, sitting just one behind Messi's record of 21. The French superstar now has one final opportunity in this tournament to match or even surpass the Argentinian icon’s legendary tally.
Tuchel's Point To Prove
For England’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, this match serves as a vital platform for redemption following the team’s tactical difficulties in the semi-final. The previous 30-minute stretch in Atlanta—where England uncharacteristically lost structural discipline and conceded momentum—is currently viewed by critics as a potential flaw in his tournament management.
Tuchel will be eager to use this encounter to prove that the performance was merely a situational blip rather than a systemic failure.
Saliba Out With Injury
France’s defensive stability face a major test following William Saliba's withdrawal. The commanding center-back has been ruled out after sustaining a back injury in the semi-final against Spain. His absence forces a late tactical reshuffle for Didier Deschamps, removing a key pillar of the Les Bleus backline and offering England's attack a potential vulnerability to exploit.
Opportunities And Farewell For Kante
With the weight of a World Cup trophy no longer hanging in the balance, both teams are expected to play with newfound tactical freedom. This lack of pressure creates a perfect stage for rising stars and fringe players to stake their claim on the international stage.
Expect to see high-energy performances from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Kobbie Mainoo, alongside defensive grit from Dan Burn and Maxence Lacroix, and midfield creativity from Maghnes Akliouche and Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Furthermore, all eyes will be on the pitch for what is set to be the final World Cup appearance for French icon N'Golo Kanté, who will be looking to sign off his legendary tournament career with one last masterclass in midfield tenacity.