Norway Vs England: All Eyes On Goal Machines Haaland And Kane As Vikings Meet Three Lions In Miami

O Outlook Sports Desk 11 July 2026 3:14 pm Published at: 11 July 2026 3:12 pm Updated on:

Norway Vs England: Though the Three Lions have dominated the overall head-to-head record, the World Cup honours belong to Norwegian upsets. And with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in their clinical best, the Vikings are once again ready to raid. England, led by Harry Kane, will hope to navigate through rough waters. Here's all you need to know about the NOR vs ENG match before the kick-off

O Outlook Sports Desk 11 July 2026 3:14 pm Published at: 11 July 2026 3:12 pm Updated on:

Norway is set to take on England in the quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup in Miami on Sunday, July 12. Photo: PTI/Marta Lavandier

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