Norway Vs England: All Eyes On Goal Machines Haaland And Kane As Vikings Meet Three Lions In Miami

Norway and England lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, with a semifinal clash against either Argentina or Switzerland awaiting the winners
The blockbuster encounter pits star strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane against each other as underdogs Norway chase a historic first-ever World Cup semifinal berth
Norway head into the contest with a fully fit squad, while England face injury and suspension concerns despite entering the clash as one of the tournament favourites
An intriguing all-European blockbuster clash featuring two of the most lethal strikers -- Erling Haaland and Harry Kane -- will play out in Florida as a historic, giant-killing Norway take on Thomas Tuchel's star-studded England in the third quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 early Sunday morning.
It took Norway 28 years to return to the grandest tournament, and they are now making all the right noises, from Viking war cry to on-field statements. England, meanwhile, are seeking to reclaim lost glory.
The winners will meet either Argentina or Switzerland, who face off later, for a place in the final. Here's all you need to know about the NOR vs ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match, including when and where to watch:
Norway Vs England Match Preview
Norway's campaign has emerged as one of the fairy-tale stories of this expanded tournament by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Head coach Stale Solbakken has built a fearless, high-pressing unit that thrives on transitions and, not to forget, absolute belief.
On the other side, England are in their 11th World Cup quarter-final. The Three Lions have blended team spirit with individual quality, and now, they are among the title favourites, a second title within their grasp.
Norway Vs England Head-To-Head Record
Historically, England have dominated this fixture. In their 12 previous senior encounters across all competitions and friendlies, they have secured seven wins, while Norway managed two. Three matches have ended in draws.
Besides, Norway have failed to score against England in their last four meetings. The teams most recently played each other in an international friendly in 2014, which England won 1-0.
But the Landslaget, representing the Scandinavian country, have two wins, one draw and a defeat against their rivals from the birthplace of football in the World Cup.
Norway's Path To Quarter-Final
Norway finished as Group I runners-up after beating Iraq 4-1 and Senegal 3-2, and a 1-4 loss to France, a match in which they decided to rest the majority of the starters.
In the knockouts, the Vikings registered identical 2-1 wins to down Ivory Coast before a historic upset of five-time champions Brazil. Erling Haaland scored in both games.
England's Path To Quarter-Final
England topped Group L with wins over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0), and a goalless draw against Ghana, in between those two victories.
In the previous two knockout games, they ground out a 2-1 win over DR Congo and survived a chaotic 3-2 thriller against Mexico in front of a packed Estadio Azteca.
Norway Vs England Team News
Solbakken's Norway squad boasts a clean bill of health with no injury or suspension concerns. Despite managing an intense schedule of five matches in three weeks, key players like captain Martin Odegaard and Haaland are fully fit and rested following their group-stage rotations.
The same is not true for England, however. Jarell Quansah (suspension) and Jordan Henderson (arm injury) are certain to miss the game. Declan Rice is reportedly ill, while Marc Guehi is dealing with a hamstring issue. But both are indispensable. Tuchel will be hard-pressed to find a best XI.
Norway Vs England Likely Starting XIs
Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.
England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.
Norway Vs England 3 Key Matchups
Erling Haaland vs Marc Guehi, John Stones: Haaland, even with his seven goals, will face a stern test against a highly disciplined English central defence featuring Guehi and Stones. Keep the Manchester City star quiet, and half the job is done for England.
Martin Odegaard vs Declan Rice/Kobbie Mainoo: This is the primary tactical battleground. Rice acts as England's defensive metronome, tasked with cutting off the supply lines. If he's not fit, Kobbie Mainoo could be the man to fill in and limit the Norway captain's creative influence.
Harry Kane vs Sander Berge, Kristoffer Ajer: With the England captain known for both scoring and serving as a playmaker, linking up with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka, Norway will heavily rely on the game awareness of central defender Kristoffer Ajer with support from versatile Sander Berge.
Norway Vs England Match Prediction
Expect a cracker of a game with gruelling Miami climate playing its part. British media have already started pushing weather narrative, predicting searing temperatures. And England have been largely shielded from excess heat so far in this tournament.
England are predicted to escape with a very tight 2-1 victory in 90 minutes or after extra time.
But this is a fixture made famous by Bjorge Lillelien's legendary "Your boys took a hell of a beating" commentary in 1981, capturing Norway's brilliant World Cup record against England.
Norway Vs England Match Facts
Date: Sunday, July 12 (in India)
Time: 02:30 AM IST
Venue: Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami Gardens, Florida
Officials: France's Clement Turpin will officiate a match featuring England for the ninth time. The 44-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages. Turpin also conducted the England vs Croatia match earlier in the tournament.
How To Watch Norway Vs England World Cup Quarter-Final Match?
Live streaming of the Norway Vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match is available on Zee5. The NOR vs ENG football match can also be watched on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
Also, Doordarshan will broadcast every game from the quarter-finals live on its DD Sports channel.