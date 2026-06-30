Ivory Coast Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Haaland & Co Eye History At Dallas Stadium

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the CIV vs NOR, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Dallas Stadium

Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) enters with teammates the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score: Ivory Coast and Norway are set to face off in an intriguing FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match, where a spot in the last 16 and a subsequent encounter with Brazil is at stake. Norway come into the knockout rounds with significant momentum, having had a remarkable group-stage performance driven by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard at the hart of their attack. They opted to rest a number of key players in their last group match to ensure they remain fresh for the upcoming knockout stages. On the other hand, the Elephants have established their success on a foundation of defensive discipline under the guidance of head coach Emerse Fae. Follow live score, lineups, stats, and other updates from the CIV vs NOR, Round of 32 match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played at Dallas Stadium
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Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: History For Either Teams Tonight

No matter the result of tonight's match, we are about to see World Cup history unfold, as neither Ivory Coast nor Norway has ever secured a victory in a knockout game within this tournament. Norway has made it to the knockout rounds on two occasions, in 1938 and 1998, but unfortunately fell to Italy on both instances. On the other hand, this marks Ivory Coast's inaugural advancement beyond the group stage, and they are striving to continue their already remarkable journey.

Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Official Starting XIs Are Out

Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare; Pepe, Kessie, Inao Oulai, Y. Diomande; Bonny

Subs: Adingra, Diakite, Diallo, O. Diomande, S. Fofana, Guessand, Guiagon, Kone, Lafont, Ndicka, Operi, Seri, Singo, Toure, Wahi

Norway XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Subs: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Ryerson, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt

Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

Ivory Coast: Fofana — Doue, Kossounou, Diomande, Konan— Kessie, Sangare, Oulai — Amad, Pepe, Yan Diomande

Norway: Nyland — Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe — Berge, Berg — Sorloth, Odegaard, Nusa — Haaland

Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Form Guide

Ivory Coast

  • Ivory Coast 2-0 Curacao

  • Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast

  • Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador

  • France 1-2 Ivory Coast

  • Ivory Coast 1-0 Scotland

Norway

  • France 4-1 Norway

  • Norway 3-2 Senegal

  • Norway 4-1 Iraq

  • Morocco 1- Norway

  • Norway 3-1 Sweden

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