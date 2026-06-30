Ivory Coast Vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32: Haaland & Co Eye History At Dallas Stadium

Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: History For Either Teams Tonight
No matter the result of tonight's match, we are about to see World Cup history unfold, as neither Ivory Coast nor Norway has ever secured a victory in a knockout game within this tournament. Norway has made it to the knockout rounds on two occasions, in 1938 and 1998, but unfortunately fell to Italy on both instances. On the other hand, this marks Ivory Coast's inaugural advancement beyond the group stage, and they are striving to continue their already remarkable journey.
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Official Starting XIs Are Out
Ivory Coast XI: Y. Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Sangare; Pepe, Kessie, Inao Oulai, Y. Diomande; Bonny
Subs: Adingra, Diakite, Diallo, O. Diomande, S. Fofana, Guessand, Guiagon, Kone, Lafont, Ndicka, Operi, Seri, Singo, Toure, Wahi
Norway XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa
Subs: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Ryerson, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
Ivory Coast: Fofana — Doue, Kossounou, Diomande, Konan— Kessie, Sangare, Oulai — Amad, Pepe, Yan Diomande
Norway: Nyland — Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe — Berge, Berg — Sorloth, Odegaard, Nusa — Haaland
Ivory Coast vs Norway LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Form Guide
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 2-0 Curacao
Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador
France 1-2 Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast 1-0 Scotland
Norway
France 4-1 Norway
Norway 3-2 Senegal
Norway 4-1 Iraq
Morocco 1- Norway
Norway 3-1 Sweden