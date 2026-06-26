Norway Vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland Rested As Mbappe Starts For Les Bleus In Boston

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match Live Score: Stars such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who have already made their mark in the tournament, will go head-to-head in their Group I match at the Boston Stadium on Saturday, June 27 (IST)

Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score
Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: NOR take on FRA in Boston AP/Steven Senne
Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Norway go head-to-head against France in a Group I match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, at the Boston Stadium in Boston, USA. This match will showcase a showdown between the leading teams in Group I, ultimately determining which team will emerge as the group winner, influencing their opponents in the round of 32. The game will highlight stars such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom have already made a significant impact in the tournament by scoring 4 goals each. Catch the play-by-play updates of the NOR vs FRA, Group I match at the Boston Stadium, right here
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Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting Lineups

France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kone; Olise, Doue, Dembele; Mbappe

Norway: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, Saliba, L Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta

Subs:

Norway: Nyland, Tangvik, Ajer, Moller Wolfe, Holmgren Pedersen, Heggem, Langas, Thorsby, Berge, Odegaard, Hauge, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa, Ryerson

France: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, Saliba, L Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta

Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How Group I Looks

Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: No Deschamps In France Dugout Tonight

This week, France's game preparations have been affected by the brief absence of manager Didier Deschamps from the team's camp due to the passing of his mother.

Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the team until Deschamps returns.

“I am thinking a lot about Didier and his family,” Stephan said.

“I am just trying to make a difficult situation as normal as possible.”

Earlier, the French Football Federation said Deschamps learned of his mother’s death on Tuesday morning and he is returning to France to attend her funeral.

“At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone’s support,” the FFF said.

Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams That Are Already Through  

Mexico (Group A), USA (Group D), Germany (Group E), Argentina (Group J), France (Group I), Norway (Group I), Colombia (Group K), Switzerland (Group B), Canada (Group B), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B), Brazil (Group C), Morocco (Group C), South Africa (Group A), Ecuador (Group E), Ivory Coast (Group E), Netherlands (Group F), Japan (Group F), Sweden (Group F),Australia (Group D)

Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

France: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Maghnes Akliouche, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta


Norway: Orjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa

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