Norway Vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland Rested As Mbappe Starts For Les Bleus In Boston

Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting Lineups
France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kone; Olise, Doue, Dembele; Mbappe
Norway: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, Saliba, L Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta
Norway: Nyland, Tangvik, Ajer, Moller Wolfe, Holmgren Pedersen, Heggem, Langas, Thorsby, Berge, Odegaard, Hauge, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa, Ryerson
France: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, Saliba, L Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta
Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How Group I Looks
Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: No Deschamps In France Dugout Tonight
This week, France's game preparations have been affected by the brief absence of manager Didier Deschamps from the team's camp due to the passing of his mother.
Assistant coach Guy Stephan will take charge of the team until Deschamps returns.
“I am thinking a lot about Didier and his family,” Stephan said.
“I am just trying to make a difficult situation as normal as possible.”
Earlier, the French Football Federation said Deschamps learned of his mother’s death on Tuesday morning and he is returning to France to attend her funeral.
“At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone’s support,” the FFF said.
Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Teams That Are Already Through
Mexico (Group A), USA (Group D), Germany (Group E), Argentina (Group J), France (Group I), Norway (Group I), Colombia (Group K), Switzerland (Group B), Canada (Group B), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B), Brazil (Group C), Morocco (Group C), South Africa (Group A), Ecuador (Group E), Ivory Coast (Group E), Netherlands (Group F), Japan (Group F), Sweden (Group F),Australia (Group D)
Norway vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
France: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Maghnes Akliouche, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta
Norway: Orjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Ostigård, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langås, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa